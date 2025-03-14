Will County forest preserves getting ready for spring with focus on birds and wildflower hikes

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering a series of Where the Wildflowers Are hikes this spring and summer. A hike will take place at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Photo provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of March 17. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Take a Break with Warblers (Zoom Webinar): noon-12:45 p.m. Thursday, March 20, online. Grab your lunch and enjoy warblers with a naturalist. Learn the subtle differences in appearances and calls of these little yellow birds. This is a beginner’s crash course. Free, ages 10 or older. Register online.

Where the Wildflowers Are: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 20, Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, Monee Township. Join a naturalist for a hike to find wildflowers and hear stories of how these beauties were named, their uses through time and other lore and legends. This is one in a series of Where the Wildflowers Are hikes at various preserve locations. Free, ages 8 or older.

Junior Naturalists – Birds: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 22, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Junior naturalists will learn about different species of birds found in Will County, their calls, their adaptations and some clues to spotting them in the wild. This is not a drop-off program; adults or chaperones do not need to register but must be present for the program. Free, ages 8-12. Register by March 20.

