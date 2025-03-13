2025 baseball preview: 5 players to watch in the Herald-News area

Here are five players from the Herald-News coverage area to keep an eye on this baseball season.

Connor Essenburg

Conor Essenburg, Lincoln-Way West, sr., LHP/OF

This one was a no-brainer. The reigning Herald-News Baseball Player of the Year is back for more after a historic season last year. On the mound, Essenburg went 10-2 with 101 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.48 in 52 innings. He was just as elite at the plate, batting .388 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 RBIs.

Next year, he’ll be playing for Kansas State, but this year he’s looking to lead the Warriors on a deep playoff run.

Morris' Jack Wheeler stands in to swing against L-P at Huby Sarver Field inside the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Jack Wheeler, Morris, sr., 3B/P

Wheeler received multiple Division I offers to play tight end in college. He was one of the area’s best scorers and rebounders in 3A this year on the basketball court. Yet it’s baseball that’s always been Wheeler’s top sport. That should tell you what an athlete he is.

An all-conference player last year, Wheeler is committed to play for the University of Illinois next year. It’s possible he doesn’t make it to Champaign, however, as he has a legit shot at being selected in the 2025 MLB Draft. After finishing third in state last season, Wheeler will be looking to close his career with a state title.

Minooka’s CJ Deckinga delivers a pitch against Plainfield North. (Gary Middendorf)

CJ Deckinga, Minooka, sr., 3B/P

A 6-foot-4, 200-pounder, Deckinga was one of the best players for a Minooka team with multiple D-I players on its roster. While Brayden Zillis was a breakout player last year and an Illinois State commit, Deckinga is committed to play at Michigan State.

He may not make it to Lansing, as coach Jeff Petrovic said Deckinga has drawn a lot of interest from MLB scouts. Keep an eye on Deckinga this season, as he could boost his draft stock enough that he might hear his name called this summer.

JUN 03 Nate O'Donnell (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Nate O’Donnell, Providence Catholic, sr., INF/RHP

We couldn’t make this list without including someone from the defending 4A state champs. There were several candidates to consider from the Celtics, but O’Donnell made the most sense after the way he dominated the state title game last year. O’Donnell, a Minnesota commit, picked up a save on the mound and hit a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning of the Celtics' 4-1 win over Conant.

That was just to cap off an excellent year, as O’Donnell hit .430 with 11 doubles, 11 homers and 55 RBIs. He was also excellent on the hill, going 3-3 in 40 innings with 26 strikeouts and a 3.15 ERA. With most of the roster back, look for the Celtics to contend for a repeat.

Lemont junior Jacob Parr

Jacob Parr, Lemont, sr., OF

Parr is committed to play for Ohio State, and it’s not hard to see why the Buckeyes wanted him. Parr hit .407 last season with a .646 slugging percentage, leading the team with 46 hits, including five triples, three homers and 35 RBIs. He was also efficient on the mound, going 3-2 in seven starts, striking out 29 batters with a 3.19 ERA.

Lemont brings back a ton of talent and should contend for the 3A state title again.