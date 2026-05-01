Will County holds lottery Tuesday on party ballot position in Nov. 3 election

A drop box for mail-in ballots is seen in this file photo outside the Will County Office Building in Joliet, where the clerk's office will hold a lottery Tuesday to determine party ballot position in the Nov. 3 election. (Alex Ortiz)

The Will County Clerk’s office will hold a lottery on Tuesday to determine ballot position on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The lottery will take place at 9 a.m. in the clerk’s office at the Will County Office Building, located at 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet.

The lottery required by state law determines which established party appears first in races on the ballot, according to a news release from County Clerk Annette Parker.

Representatives of the established parties have been notified of the lottery, according to the release. A representative from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office will be present.