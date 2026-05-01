Man seriously burned in McHenry area when propane tank catches fire

A man suffered serious burn injuries in a McHenry-area propane fire Thursday, Nunda Rural Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

The fire department was called to Riverside Drive near McHenry for a reported burn injury at 12:19 p.m. Thursday, Vucha said.

Crews were advised while responding that a propane tank exploded in someone’s face, which prompted a medical helicopter on standby. When firefighters arrived, they found no evidence of an explosion but did find a 20-pound tank burning in the driveway near a wooden trailer and garage.

“Within minutes, the tank off-gassed the remaining contents and extinguished itself. No other property was damaged,” Vucha said.

However, crews found a man with visible and serious burn injuries. The helicopter was stood down and the man was treated on scene by paramedics.

“The patient was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with injuries believed to be serious. Further evaluation will be conducted at the hospital,” Vucha said.

Vucha said incidents like the one Thursday “highlight how quickly propane-related emergencies can escalate and the importance of using caution when working with fuel systems. Ensuring equipment is properly maintained and used as intended can help reduce the risk of serious injury.”