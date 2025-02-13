2025 Election Questionnaire: Matthew Pritz, Joliet School District 86 Board Member

Name:

Matthew Pritz

What office are you seeking?

District 86 Board Member - Westside

What is your current age?

36

Occupation and employer:

Antech Diagnostics Sales Manager

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

District 86 School Board

City:

Joliet

Campaign Website:

N/A

Education:

High School Diploma - Joliet Central

Bachelors Business Administration - McKendree University

Community Involvement:

Joliet First Presbyterian Church - Youth Advisor

Mainstreet Organization of Realtors

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married to my wife, Laura, and and have two children

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

The district can improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores by continuing to solidify the reading curriculum, specifically Wit and Wisdom, and ensuring the effective implementation of Savvas for English Language Learners. To support these efforts, I will continuously monitor data to ensure we are meeting the needs of all our students, allowing us to implement targeted strategies to promote growth. This approach, combined with ongoing professional development for educators in both curricular programs, will enhance instructional practices and drive improved student outcomes.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

The district has a policy in place to address concerns regarding ICE agents accessing school grounds.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

I believe the top three issues the school district is currently facing are:

Student Attendance – Addressing challenges in ensuring consistent attendance, which is critical for student success.

– Addressing challenges in ensuring consistent attendance, which is critical for student success. Student Achievement – Working to improve academic performance and outcomes for all students.

– Working to improve academic performance and outcomes for all students. Facility Improvements – Focusing on upgrading and maintaining school facilities to provide safe and conducive learning environments

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

My position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours is that students should remain focused on their education while in school. While students can have their phones for use while traveling to and from school, their use during school hours should be limited to avoid distractions and ensure they are fully engaged in learning.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

I do not believe there should be exceptions to the cell phone policy. Students should remain focused on their education during school hours without distractions. Schools will ensure that safety concerns or urgent issues are effectively communicated to guardians through appropriate channels to maintain a safe and supportive environment.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

To address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones, any instances of bullying, intimidation or harassment will be reported immediately. By enforcing clear policies and promoting awareness, the district will ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students. Additionally, collaboration with parents and guardians will be key to addressing these issues effectively.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

District 86 has an award-winning business office that ensures all financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, are made publicly available. These reports are reviewed and discussed during open meetings, providing transparency and accessibility for all stakeholders. I remain committed to maintaining clarity and accountability in its financial practices.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I will continue to support our strategic plan, which emphasizes the importance of community and parental involvement in the decision-making process. This approach ensures that parents and community members have a voice in curriculum and policy changes, fostering collaboration and transparency, while aligning with the district’s goals.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

My focus remains on providing students with a diverse range of materials that support their education and personal growth. Any decisions regarding content will be carefully considered to ensure they align with educational goals and community values.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

I think it is important to ensure all of our educators have the resources they need to ensure appropriate class sizes. I also believe, attracting qualified educators and providing them with the support they need, we can maintain effective teaching environments and manage class sizes effectively.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I am actively advocating for the need to assess and refine the recruiting programs to ensure we are attracting the best talent and providing ongoing support for their success in the classroom. This focus will help strengthen our teaching staff and, ultimately, our students’ education.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am a lifelong resident of Joliet and am deeply committed to this community. I make it a priority to be accessible to my constituents and am always available to listen to anyone’s thoughts or concerns. All conversations are conducted with integrity, and I am easily reached at 815-693-3338. I am dedicated to maintaining an open line of communication and ensuring that everyone is heard and valued.