New BookBar in Mokena offers food, drink and special events

The new BookBar offers coffee and tea drinks, cocktails and more and is located at 19060 Everett Blvd., Suite 101-102, Mokena.

The new BookBar in Mokena is designed to be a “quirky haven where flavors and stories entwine,” according to the BookBar website.

The BookBar offers a variety of coffee, tea, lattes, wine, cocktails along with pastries, sandwiches, toasts, a light evening menu, book club and special events, according to the website.

Special events in March includes a crochet class on Wednesday, March 11, a Hunger Games-themed trivia night on Thursday, March 12, a cake decorating class on Monday, March 17, a paint and sip on Tuesday, March 18, tarot reading on Wednesday, March 19 and “Boozy Spelling Bee” on Thursday, March 20.

For more information, call 708-995-5369 or visit bookbarmokena.com.