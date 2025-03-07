Channahon truck repair facility damaged by fire

A fire Friday caused damage to a truck repair facility in Channahon, but no one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 7:11 a.m. at a building in the 24200 block of West Riverside Drive in Channahon. All employees managed to leave the building.

The north half of the building was a total loss because of the fire, according to the Channahon Fire Protection District. The south half of the building was intact, but it was damaged by smoke.

Firefighters had to use water tenders, or tankers, because no fire hydrants were in the area, Channahon fire officials said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.