Plainfield District 202 Special Olympics teams advance to state this weekend

Two Plainfield School District middle school Special Olympic basketball teams will compete in the state championship games from March 7-9, 2025, at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Two Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 middle school Special Olympic basketball teams will compete in the state championship games Friday through Sunday at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

The teams are made up of students from Aux Sable, Drauden Point, Heritage Grove, Ira Jones and John F. Kennedy middle schools. This is the first year that District 202 has hosted a middle school Special Olympics basketball program.

The two teams are:

Blue Cheetahs

Camden Annis, sixth grade, Aux Sable Middle School

Ryen Lebsock, sixth grade, Aux Sable Middle School

Will Rosario, seventh grade, Drauden Point Middle School

Nicholas “Nick” Lammert, seventh grade, Drauden Point Middle School

Payton Labellarte, seventh grade, Drauden Point Middle School

Jonathan Gandy, eighth grade, Drauden Point Middle School

Joseph “Joey” Schmid, seventh grade, Ira Jones Middle School

London Williams-Demus, eighth grade, John F. Kennedy Middle School

Coaches Brenda Rosenbaum and Haley Koziol. Parent volunteer Jason Lammert

Red Cheetahs