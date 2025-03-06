Plainfield District 202 Special Olympics teams advance to state this weekend

Two Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 middle school Special Olympic basketball teams will compete in the state championship games Friday through Sunday at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.
The teams are made up of students from Aux Sable, Drauden Point, Heritage Grove, Ira Jones and John F. Kennedy middle schools. This is the first year that District 202 has hosted a middle school Special Olympics basketball program.
The two teams are:
Blue Cheetahs
- Camden Annis, sixth grade, Aux Sable Middle School
- Ryen Lebsock, sixth grade, Aux Sable Middle School
- Will Rosario, seventh grade, Drauden Point Middle School
- Nicholas “Nick” Lammert, seventh grade, Drauden Point Middle School
- Payton Labellarte, seventh grade, Drauden Point Middle School
- Jonathan Gandy, eighth grade, Drauden Point Middle School
- Joseph “Joey” Schmid, seventh grade, Ira Jones Middle School
- London Williams-Demus, eighth grade, John F. Kennedy Middle School
- Coaches Brenda Rosenbaum and Haley Koziol. Parent volunteer Jason Lammert
Red Cheetahs
- Parker Cuello, sixth grade, Drauden Point Middle School
- Jake Garbis, sixth grade, Heritage Grove Middle School
- Imanol Lupian, seventh grade, Heritage Grove Middle School
- Eizlee Reyes, eighth grade, Ira Jones Middle School
- Lilianna “Lily” Diversey, seventh grade, Ira Jones Middle School
- Wade Nobel, eighth grade, Ira Jones Middle School
- Ryan Angelus, eighth grade, John F. Kennedy Middle School
- Coaches Dani Harness and Laura Gialo. Parent volunteer Willie Noble