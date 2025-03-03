Joliet Zonta to host women’s health panel

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area will host its second annual International Women’s Day Panel on March 8 at the Joliet Township District 204 Administration Center, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet. (Timothy Baran)

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area will host its second annual International Women’s Day Panel on March 8.

The event, which includes U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville and a panel of local women’s health professionals, will begin 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium at the Joliet Township District 204 Administration Center, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet, according to a news release from the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area.

This event is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed to the the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area Facebook page, according to the release.

The theme of the panel is “Take Control of Your Health” and panelists will discuss women’s wellness, perimenopause/menopause, aging and mental health, according to the release.

Panelists are Dr. Avida Bussell, a preventive medicine physician in Chicago; Erin McElheny, a Lockport-based physical thgerapist; Lynn Quaranta, pharmacist, and Dr. Imran Shakir, a psychiatrist who practices in Will County, according to the release.

Zonta Club of the Joliet Area President Bonnie Winfrey will moderate the panel, according to the release.

For more information, visit jolietzonta.org.