Judge to rule Friday on Joliet Township ballot dispute

Cesar Guerrero will find out Friday if a Will County judge will put him on the ballot for Joliet Township supervisor after his attorneys argued that the state’s attorney’s office is trying to keep him off.

Guerrero’s attorney Burton Odelson at one point during a hearing on Thursday called arguments from an assistant state’s attorney “offensive” and contended that Guerrero paid off $6,550 in overdue fines in time to justify a spot on the April 1 ballot. ballot.

“It’s really odd that the people of the county of Will are arguing so hard to keep a candidate off the ballot,” Odelson said, referring to the state’s attorney’s office role as attorney for the public.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Pyles put Guerrero on the witness stand while showing that the candidate was repeatedly notified that he could not run for public office until paying off state-imposed fines for campaign reporting violations.

“We just want to see the election code upheld, and so does the county clerk,” Pyles told the judge. “That’s our only interest here.”

Will County Judge Victoria Breslan heard the two attorneys give their arguments for what state election law requires and said she will review the law before making a decision Friday morning.

Her decision will likely determine whether Will County Clerk Annette Parker puts Guerrero, a current member of the Joliet City Council, on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for supervisor.

