Lockport boys win swimming sectional, advance to state in seven events

LOCKPORT -- The Lockport Boys Swimming Sectional was an all day affair Saturday that gathered the best from around the area. All individual event winners would go on to state along with anyone who met the state qualifying standard.

When the day came to an end, only the event winners advanced out of Lockport aside from the divers, but that didn’t stop those advancers from celebrating. Nor did it prevent the hosts from enjoying their sectional victory.

The Porters claimed first place with 272 points while advancing swimmers in seven events. They finished 18 points ahead of Sandburg and 109 points ahead of Stagg.

The Porters dived into the pool upon hearing they’d won the sectional, including the coaching staff. That’s a sign of a happy team if there ever was one.

“There’s really no words to describe it,” Lockport coach Nick Surman said. “It was just an incredible meet today.”

Lockport won’t be the only local representation at state. Romeoville’s Brandon Yadao, a mere freshman, swam the 100-yard backstroke in 54.67 seconds to take first and head to state as well. His teammate Sebastian Labuda, who finished first in the 100-yard butterfly (52.47 seconds) and 200-yard Individual Medley (1:58.41), giving the Spartans two swimmers in three events.

Additionally, Joliet Township will have one swimmer heading to Westmont in Ben Clark. Clark, a senior, took first in 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:52.46.

“It feels great,” Clark said. “This is my fourth year (heading to state) so I’m glad I got to make it in one event after I was aiming for two. The team did great, everyone worked really hard to get here so everyone got great results.”

Joliet Township finished fourth as a team with 162 points. Lemont was the only other local team to place, finishing sixth with 128 points, but was unable to send anyone to state.

As for the Porters, they’ve got quite the list of qualifiers.

First, the 200-yard freestyle relay team, which swam a 1:28.92. Shane Gabel, Colin Santiago, Zachary Piechocinski and Mark Vetrinas will all represent the maroon next week.

Gabel, Santiago and Vetrinas also swam the 400-yard freestyle with teammate Rocco Ciaccia. That group is heading to state after swimming a 3:17.47.

It was quite the day for Gabel, who also qualified individually in two events, the 50-yard freestyle (21.10) and the 100-yard freestyle (46.28). Ciaccia took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.34 and will head to Westmont as well.

Finally, a pair of divers will be heading to state after Andy Giorgetti finished second with a score of 501.50 and Logan Fields took third with a 468.85.

The challenge of bringing home some hardware next weekend won’t be easy. Not all of the event winners would’ve met the qualifying time had they not finished in first so the times will have to be better. For the Porters, at least, the mission is clear.

“(To win at state) it’s going to take a lot more focus and a lot more hard swimming,” Surman said. “I’m extremely excited and I think these guys can do it.”