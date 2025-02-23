JCA’s Hampton, Hamiti, Lincoln-Way West’s Elstner, Seneca’s Terry capture third place

CHAMPAIGN — It wasn’t the match that Joliet Catholic Academy’s Jason Hampton wanted to be competing in, but the fact that he won it is a bit of a consolation.

Hampton (42-12) finished third in the Class 3A 126-pound division, defeating Vince Jasinski of Fox Lake Grant 11-7 in the third-place match at the IHSA state finals at University of Illinois' State Farm Center.

“It was nice to end the individual season with a win, but it wasn’t the match I was looking to win,” Hampton said. “I have medaled three times now, but I don’t have the medal I want.

“That gives me something to really shoot for next year. Now, we get to keep wrestling and try to win a dual title.”

Hampton’s Hilltopper teammate Luke Hamiti also took third place, recording a takedown in the final seconds to win a 6-5 decision over Anthony Gutierrez of St. Charles East at 165.

“That match was a little tighter than I wanted,” Hamiti said. “I just kept trying to wear him down and I got the takedown at the end.

“It feels great to win my last match of the year, in the individual season anyway. We still have team dual sectionals coming up and that’s a big deal to us.”

Other Herald-News area wrestlers taking third were Lincoln-Way West senior Nate Elstner (3A, 215) and Seneca sophomore Raiden Terry (1A, 106).

Elstner defeated Edwardsville’s Roman Janek 4-0 in the third-place match and finished his season with a 45-6 record, while Terry beat Sterling Newman’s Landon Near 2-1 and ended up with a mark of 52-3, a school record for wins in a season.

“I feel like I could have done better, but finishing third and winning my last match feels good,” Terry said. “I made it here last year as a freshman, but I went 1-2. One of my goals this year was to get on the podium, so I was able to do that.

“Third place is nothing to be upset about. There are so many great wrestlers here. It’s just crazy.”

Recording fourth-place finishes were Jasper Harper of Providence Catholic (2A, 157), Aidan Kenney of Coal City (1A, 144) and Jeremy Gagnon of Seneca (1A, 285).

Placing fifth were Nolan Vogel of Joliet Catholic (3A, 150), Jaedon Calderon of Lockport (3A, 157), Christian Corcoran of Providence Catholic (2A, 106), Paxton Valentine of Morris (2A, 113), Tommy Banas of Providence Catholic (2A, 132), Carter Skoff of Morris (2A, 144), Owen Peterson of Coal City (1A, 113), Dylan Crouch of Dwight (1A, 150), Landin Benson of Coal City (1A, 175), Cade Poyner of Coal City (1A, 190), and John Keigher of Coal City (1A, 215).

“It feels good to end the season on a win,” Vogel said. “Especially after last year. I was winning in the sectional semifinals and about to qualify for state, but I dislocated my elbow with three seconds left in the match.

“I didn’t compete until August of this year, so it felt really good to get to wrestle at state this year.”

Sixth-place medal winners were Maddox Garbis of Plainfield North (3A, 106), Aidan Durell of Plainfield North (3A, 126) and Dominic Alaimo of Reed-Custer (1A, 215).