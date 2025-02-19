February 19, 2025
Lemont boys dominate Tinley Park: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Lockport falls to Bradley-Bourbonnais and more

By Hart Pisani

Boys basketball

Lemont 81, Tinley Park 52: The win gave Lemont an undefeated South Suburban Conference Blue title. Alanas Castillo led the way with 24 points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Lockport 53: Collin Miller led the Porters with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Lincoln-Way Central 46, Sandburg 37: The Knights picked up their 22nd win of the year against just nine losses.

Plainfield North 66, Yorkville 60: Pierre Pointer (24 points) Quintin Wiencek (21 points) led the way for Plainfield North.

Plainfield South 59, Joliet Central 46: The Cougars were victorious on the Steelmen’s senior night.

Romeoville 68, Plainfield East 51: Kobe Jordan led the Bengals with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Lincoln-Way East 72, Stagg 69: Griffins coach Rich Kolimas was inducted into the L-W Weat Athletics Hall of Fame before the game.

Manteno 57, Coal City 47: The Coalers dropped a tough contest on the road.

Reed-Custer 63, Lisle 36: The Comes picked up a big win the same night the girls got one of their own.

Wilmington 51, Streator 50: Ryan Nelson’s buzzer-beating 3 gave Wilmington win No. 18 on the year over the ICE Conference champion Bulldogs.

Seneca 38, Morris 35: Paxton Giertz had 21 for Seneca, while Jack Wheeler had 20 for Morris.

Wheaton Academy 70, Providence 62: Kelechi Enyia led the way with 25 for the Celtics.

Girls basketball

Bolingbrook 53, Metea Valley 35: The third-seeded Raiders advanced past the 15th seed in the Metea Valley Regional semifinals.

Minooka 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 35: The second-seeded Indians downed the seventh seed to advance in the Normal West Regional.

Seneca 46, Beecher 29: The second-seeded Irish downed the eighth seed to advance in the Beecher Regional. Graysen Provance scored 18 points.

Plainfield North 62, Oswego 40: The fifth-seeded Tigers advanced past the 12th seed in the Plainfield North Regional.

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News.