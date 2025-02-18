Will County Kids Fair offers families fun outing on frigid day off

Justin Wood and Julian Salinas make "Play-Doh circuits" at the University of Illinois Extension booth at the Will County Kids Fair at Troy Middle School in Plainfield on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Plainfield — Will County hosted its annual Presidents Day Kids Fair at Troy Middle School on Monday in Plainfield, featuring entertainment, games, and activities for kids and resources for families from around the county.

“It’s a time to celebrate our local organizations and businesses that center on kids,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said. “We do it on Presidents Day because it gives families something to do on a day off, and the kids always enjoy it.”

Families browse through vendors at the Will County Kids Fair at Troy Middle School at Troy Middle School in Plainfield on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Fifty vendors representing county and state officials and offices, nonprofits, and local businesses set up tables providing games and activities for kids as well as resources and information for parents.

Amaya Broyles takes a mini lesson at the booth run by TM Martial Arts Academy at the Will County Kids Fair at Troy Middle School in Plainfield on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Many of the games offered prizes for the children participating, including things like candy and coloring books as well as school supplies like pencils and crayons, and even large items like bike helmets.

“Any time you have an opportunity to put resources in students' hands it’s great,” said Michelle Westerhoff, the chief of staff for the office of State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel. “Especially mid-year when supplies might start to run out.”

Will County Judge Colette Safford reads to children at the Will County Children's Fair at Troy Middle School in Plainfield on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Westerhoff was also offering free books to students who visited the table, which were donated by the Friends of the Joliet Public Library.

In addition to games and prizes, children could get haircuts and manicures courtesy of the Midwest Barber Academy and Professional’s Choice Hair Design Academy. Children also had the opportunity to get their pictures taken with Bluey, Joliet Slammers mascot J.L. Bird, and actors portraying Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln.

There was also a performance by the Voices in Plainfield youth choir and a story time session with Will County Judge Colette Safford.

Walter Collier poses with Bluey during a meet and greet at the Will County Kids Fair at Troy Middle School in Plainfield on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

“My daughter really enjoyed it,” Jennifer Massey said. “She loved seeing Bluey and we got to meet a lot of nice people giving good information.”

Raelynn Massey gets a manicure from Kit Brewer at the Professional's Choice Hair Design Academy booth at the Will County Kids Fair at Troy Middle School in Plainfield on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)