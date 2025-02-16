Joliet police investigating Sunday morning shooting

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Joliet police responded to the 1200 block of Hague Street in Joliet after receiving a report that gunfire had struck a house, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

When they arrived, officers saw a house had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to the release.

The house was occupied at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported, according to the release.

Joliet police noticed gunfire had also struck two unoccupied vehicles parked outside the house, according to the release.

While canvassing the area, Joliet police discovered numerous spent shell casings, according to the release.

No arrests were made in reference to this shooting, according to the release.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.