Plainfield playground dedicated to Muslim child killed in alleged hate crime

A sensory playground at Van Horn Woods in Plainfield has been dedicated to the memory of Wadee Alfayoumi, 6, who was killed in a stabbing incident on Oct. 14, 2023, in Plainfield Township. (Felix Sarver)

A sensory playground in Plainfield has been dedicated to the memory of a Muslim child who was killed in a 2023 stabbing incident that resulted in hate crime charges.

On Wednesday, the Plainfield Park District’s Board of Commissioners passed a resolution honoring the memory of Wadee Alfayoumi, 6, by naming a sensory playground at Van Horn Woods in his remembrance.

The playground is located on the east side of Van Horn Woods, off West Frontage Road and near Interstate 55.

Wadee was stabbed to death on Oct. 14, 2023, at a Plainfield Township residence, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Czuba, 73, the landlord of the residence, is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 24 on charges alleging he murdered Wadee and attempted to murder his mother, Hanan Shaheen.

Czuba is also charged with committing a hate crime against the mother and child on the basis of their Islamic faith.

In a statement, Carlo Capalbo, executive director of the park district, said the district is “honored to dedicate this playground to Wadee’s memory.”

“Our hope is that it will serve as a space where all children, regardless of ability, can experience the joy of play,” Capalbo said.

Bill Thomas, president of the park district board, said Wadee’s memory “will live on through the laughter and joy of the children who play here.”

A slide at a sensory playground at Van Horn Woods in Plainfield on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

The resolution was introduced for park board approval following a petition from Mohammed Faheem, president of American Muslims Assisting Neighbors, according to the park district.

The initiative “sought to memorialize Wadee” in a way that “promotes accessibility and joy for all children,” park officials said.

In a statement, Faheem said the resolution is a “testament to our community’s compassion and commitment” to standing together in “sorrow and hope.”

“By naming this playground in Wadee’s honor, we are ensuring that his memory continues to bring happiness to children and families for years to come,” Faheem said.

The sensory playground at Van Horn Woods is an “inclusive space where children of all abilities can play, explore, and connect,” park officials said.