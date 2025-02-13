CenterPoint leases warehouse in Joliet to Romeoville company

CenterPoint Properties developed this 976,954-square-foot distribution center in Joliet. The building has been leased to RJW Logistics Group. (Provided by CenterPoint Properties)

CenterPoint Properties has leased an almost 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Joliet.

Romeoville-based RJW Logistics Group will operate out of the warehouse at 2903 Schweitzer Road, CenterPoint said in a news release.

The building is 976,954 square feet. It is adjacent to the Houbolt Road Extension toll bridge that CenterPoint built in 2023 to ease traffic flow from its CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet to Interstates 80 and 55.

The RJW Logistics Group building was built in 2023.

“We were confident in the functionality, location and aesthetics of this building,” Brian McKiernan, CenterPoint’s senior vice president of development for the central region, said in the release.

It is the fourth speculative building of about 1 million square feet in size that CenterPoint has leased in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet over the past three years, the Oak Brook-based company said.

Others are a 990,294-square-foot building at 3301 N. Brandon Road, a 990,294-square-foot building at 3351 Brandon Road, and a 1.04 million-square-foot building at 4300 N. Brandon Road.