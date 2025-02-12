Judge rules Will County sheriff’s deputy conducted unlawful search of vehicle

Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A judge ruled that a Will County sheriff’s deputy conducted an unlawful search of a vehicle that led to the arrest of a Lockport Township man on felony gun possession charges.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Amy Christiansen granted a defense motion to quash the 2024 arrest of Deamontae “Scuba” Hunter, 27, and suppress evidence gathered against him based on a deputy’s violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Unreasonable search and seizures by the government are prohibited under the Fourth Amendment.

Hunter’s case is set for another court hearing March 13.

The motion to quash Hunter’s arrest was filed by his attorneys, Jerry King and Marisa Bondi, of the Joliet law firm King and Bondi.

Christiansen’s ruling follows a hearing at which Deputy Matthew Silverstein testified about the 2024 traffic stop of a vehicle traveling 5 miles over the 35 mph limit in Lockport Township.

Hunter was a passenger in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, Silverstein “immediately recognized” Hunter when he approached the vehicle but did not have a warrant for his arrest, according to Christiansen’s ruling.

Silverstein also testified that he smelled a “strong odor” of fresh marijuana when he approached the vehicle, she said.

However, Silverstein provided no testimony “regarding his ability to recognize the smell” of fresh marijuana, Christiansen said.

The only fresh marijuana found in the vehicle was a “shake” on the floorboards of the back seat of the vehicle, and Silverstein testified that he found about “1 gram of [marijuana] shake” in the vehicle, Christiansen said.

Yet Silverstein did not “collect any of the purported” marijuana for testing, she said.

Christiansen said only 1 gram of marijuana was found “scattered around the vehicle,” and it is “unlikely that the smell would have been identifiable” during the traffic stop.

Deamontae Hunter (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Silverstein also found a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, which led to Hunter’s arrest on charges of being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The gun was found under the front passenger seat, where Hunter was seated, prosecutors said.

Silverstein’s testimony before the grand jury led to an indictment against Hunter based on those charges.

Silverstein testified credibly that once he saw Hunter in the front seat of the vehicle, he was “going to search the vehicle,” Christiansen said.

There was no warrant for Hunter’s arrest, and he was “not observed to have committed any crimes,” she said.

“This search was conducted in violation of the Fourth Amendment,” Christiansen said.

After Christiansen’s ruling, she granted another defense motion to allow Hunter’s pretrial release from jail. She ordered Hunter to submit to electronic monitoring while staying confined within his home unless it was for religious, medical or court purposes.

Judge Donald DeWilkins had denied Hunter’s pretrial release based on the dangerousness standard under the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bail in Illinois in 2023.

During Hunter’s time in jail, he was taken to a hospital for the treatment of facial injuries and head trauma that he suffered in an attack by three other inmates, Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said.