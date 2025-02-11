Lincoln-Way Central boys basketball runs past Joliet Catholic, reaches 20-win mark

NEW LENOX – If it wasn’t Lincoln-Way Central’s rebounding that did Joliet Catholic in on Monday night, it was the passing.

In scoring an 80-52 victory, the Knights found the open man repeatedly and the basket, as well. At least a half-dozen assists, three by junior Lucas Andresen, keyed a big first half and ensured the 20th win of the season for the hosts, their first such campaign in five years.

“That’s my game,” said Andresen, who scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, six on the offensive glass. “I share the ball with my teammates, especially on senior night. When a big crowd’s here, you’ve got to share it with your brothers.”

All five Knights starters scored in double figures, led by guard Kevin Barrett’s 18. Logan Baechtold and Jack Rimkunas each had 15 points, and Korey Cagnolatti added 13.

That was accomplished under the watchful eye of coach Brian Flaherty, in his first year at LWC.

“This is one of the more competitive groups I’ve had,” Flaherty said. “The kids in practice, you’d swear they hated each other by how hard they compete. Practice ends and you’d swear they were all best friends.”

That camaraderie is visible on the court. The Knights (20-9) pass with a passion.

“There’s no selfishness,” Flaherty said. “It makes it easy for me, because I don’t have to coach effort with them.”

Flaherty is modest. His arrival – he spent nine years at Lincoln-Way West, and was at Bremen before that – revitalized the program.

“He makes everybody love the game,” said Andresen, the only junior among the starters. “Simple as that. Practices are awesome. They’re fun. We’re all competing. It’s a great atmosphere.”

The Hilltoppers (13-12) were led by Jayden Armstrong, whose 23 points – complemented by the 16 from Donavyn Simmons – weren’t enough against the onslaught. The Knights burst to a 22-7 lead with a 14-2 binge, crashing the boards and hitting the open man time and again, before the first quarter was over. The Knights had 20 offensive boards in all.

“They came and watched us Saturday and they knew all our actions,” Armstrong said. “We were just nervous out there. They played tough defense. And they’re good at passing the ball.”

It gets tougher for JCA on Friday, when the Hilltoppers visit red-hot Marist (26-2). Lincoln-Way Central hosts winless Stagg (0-25) on Friday.