Will County forest preserve hosts ugly sweater bingo brunch

Dig your ugliest holiday sweater out of storage and head over to the Will County Forest Preserve District’s BYOB Ugly Sweater Bingo Brunch on Dec. 8 at Hickory Creek Junction. (Photo provided by Putnam County Library District)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Dec. 2. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

BYOB Ugly Sweater Bingo Brunch: 10 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Dec. 8, Hickory Creek Junction, Frankfort Township. Don your ugliest holiday sweater and head to Hickory Creek Junction to enjoy a winter edition of the BYOB Bingo program. Breakfast tacos from Ta Canijo will be provided. Bring your own beverages if you like (beer or wine only for alcohol). Compete for bingo prizes plus best dressed, most festive and crowd favorite. Free, ages 21 or older.

Take It Outside Hike – Winter Walk: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Preserve, Plainfield. Take It Outside Challenge participants are invited to join a hike to connect with fellow Goosechasers while collecting points, tips and tricks. The hike will be no more than 3 miles. The challenge’s Fall Frolic runs through Dec. 14. Register for the hike by Dec. 7. Free, all ages.