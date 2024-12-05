Fire damages two Joliet homes

Joliet police and the Joliet Fire Department arson team are investigating a fire that damaged two residences Wednesday evening.

Joliet police officers and firefighters at around 5 p.m. responded to the 10 block of Union Street for a report of a structure fire, according to a news release from Joliet police.

Once on the scene they learned two attached residences were on fire. Officers were able to contact residents and everyone made out it safely, according to police

No injuries were reported by any of the residents, police said.

The residents said that two pets remained in one of the homes. “We later learned that the two pets succumbed to the fire. The tenant of the residence where the fire started was not home,” police said.

The tenant of the other residence was home with his family when they smelled smoke and realized the attached house was on fire, police said.

The Joliet Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. The Red Cross was contacted and is assisting the families affected by the fire, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.