Kennedy gets another term as Will County chief judge

Daniel L. Kennedy has been reelected to a third term as chief judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit of Will County.

He has served as chief judge since December 2020.

“I am honored to be elected to a third term as chief judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit. I greatly appreciate the support of my colleagues as we have addressed the challenges facing the Courts,” Kennedy stated in a news release. “I am also grateful for the hard work performed by the employees of the Court and the justice-related departments. It is their dedication that makes the Court successful. With their help, I look forward to continuing our important work,” Kennedy stated.

Kennedy was elected as a circuit court judge in 2014 and previously served as the presiding judge of the misdemeanor division and served in the felony division.