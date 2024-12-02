December 02, 2024
Kennedy gets another term as Will County chief judge

By Judy Harvey
The Will County Courthouse building, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Daniel L. Kennedy has been reelected to a third term as chief judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit of Will County.

He has served as chief judge since December 2020.

“I am honored to be elected to a third term as chief judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit. I greatly appreciate the support of my colleagues as we have addressed the challenges facing the Courts,” Kennedy stated in a news release. “I am also grateful for the hard work performed by the employees of the Court and the justice-related departments. It is their dedication that makes the Court successful. With their help, I look forward to continuing our important work,” Kennedy stated.

Kennedy was elected as a circuit court judge in 2014 and previously served as the presiding judge of the misdemeanor division and served in the felony division.

