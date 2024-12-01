Will County property transfers: March 1 to Nov. 8, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Altum Investment LLC to Nicholas Dominic Kuras and Alexis Starr, Residence at 330 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $372,000, Oct. 11.

Wallace Holder Jr. to Amer T. and Ashley M. Hassan, Residence at 5 Kingsbrooke Court, Bolingbrook, $400,000, Oct. 3.

Edna M. Wieland to Rogelio Fuentes and Rose Junco Fuentes, Residence at 428 Falcon Ridge Way, Bolingbrook, $300,000, Oct. 17.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Robert Mason and Payal Shah, Residence at 521 Racine Lane, Bolingbrook, $255,000, Oct. 16.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Rakesh Krishna Kumar and Akshatha Anand, Residence at 525 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $738,000, Oct. 25.

Lionel Watts to Sebastian and Natalia Romero Guayara, Residence at 525 Jill Lane, Bolingbrook, $245,000, Sept. 23.

Harmeet Singh to Robert D. Victor, Residence at 532 Porter Lane, Bolingbrook, $295,000, Oct. 23.

Teon L. Kidd to Johnny A. Fernandez, Residence at 407 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $373,000, Sept. 20.

Stephen J. Mooney to Mohammed Muddasser Ahmed and Mohammed Mubashshir Ahmed, Residence at 601 Greystone Lane, Bolingbrook, $356,500, Sept. 30.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Denisse Ilse Olivares, Residence at 511 Thomas Road, Bolingbrook, $225,000, Oct. 11.

Michael E. Savini to Salvador Garcia Jun and Jolisa Soto, Residence at 607 Cochise Circle, Bolingbrook, $360,000, Oct. 9.

Jerad T. Barker to Shailesh Khole and Megha Shailesh Khole, Residence at 249 Silverado St., Bolingbrook, $440,000, Oct. 30.

Sanjay Kumar Sharma to Edward J. Schilling, Residence at 33 Wildwood Lane G, Bolingbrook, $172,000, Oct. 23.

Houghton Trust to Michaela Angelica Sto Domingo and Michael Angelo Legaspi Magos, Residence at 326 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $362,000, Oct. 24.

Durfor Trust to Mandeep Saluja and Charanjit S. Saluja, Residence at 1 Coral Gables Court, Bolingbrook, $340,000, Oct. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Syed Saad Haqqi and Saba Ayesha Haqqi, Residence at 2027 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $812,500, Oct. 28.

KK LLC to Sanjay Anand, Residence at 350 Kirkwood Circle, Bolingbrook, $245,000, Oct. 11.

Braidwood

Deona M. Walsh to Melissa C. Diaz Villalvazo and Serafin Diaz Deltoro, Residence at 366 S. Division St., Braidwood, $475,000, Oct. 19.

Channahon

Juan C. Magana to Michelle E. and Ryan C. Prosser, Residence at 26106 S. Bayberry Drive, Channahon, $380,000, Oct. 22.

Bryan Sullivan to James J. Wilson Jr., Residence at 25820 W. Bridge St., Channahon, $375,000, Oct. 16.

GDP Homes II LLC to Daniel Petrou, Residence at 24510 S. St. Paul Ave., Channahon, $408,935, Oct. 10.

GDP Homes II LLC to Dylan Hradek, Residence at 24464 S. St. Paul Ave., Channahon, $409,460, Oct. 25.

Crest Hill

Eddie Lopez to David Mayo, Residence at 1720 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, $225,000, Oct. 24.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Valeria Gonzalez, Residence at 1213 Cedarwood Drive F, Crest Hill, $199,900, Oct. 18.

Steven M. Huxley to Wendy Nicole Kuikman, Residence at 16411 Club Court, Crest Hill, $293,000, Oct. 21.

Susanna T. Oda to Ronald C. Mentzer Jr. and Lisa J. Mentzer, Residence at 515 Pasadena Ave., Crest Hill, $150,000, Oct. 28.

Elwood

Taylor M. Hanko to Kyle and Ashley O’Shaughnessy, Residence at 114 W. North St., Elwood, $185,000, Oct. 10.

Lloyd Kemble to Brigget Espin, Residence at 23943 S. Keith Allen Drive, Elwood, $347,000, Oct. 28.

Alex Rocky Gutierrez to Edith and Victor Medina, Residence at 21219 S. Wooded Cove Drive, Elwood, $455,000, Oct. 25.

Frankfort

Trisha M. Rachoy to Matthew E. Moruzzi and Ashley L. Spears, Residence at 509 Hawthorne Road, Frankfort, $398,000, Oct. 16.

Duncan Trust to Frances Lloyd and Thomas Francis O’Neil, Residence at 516 Hawthorne Road, Frankfort, $427,000, Sept. 18.

Knieriem Trust to Jeffrey Miller and Madison Soderstrum, Residence at 485 E. Nebraska St., Frankfort, $526,000, Oct. 23.

Kelley Trust to Daniel T. Hawtree and Matthew Hawtree, Residence at 10835 Cardinal Lake Drive, Frankfort, $689,000, Oct. 21.

JL Meyer Properties LLC to Connie Levya, Residence at 520 Linden Road, Frankfort, $370,500, Oct. 25.

SFR Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Daniel and Jaime Brokop, Residence at 725 Stonebridge Road, Frankfort, $480,000, Oct. 24.

Byrne Trust to Gary P. Patin, Residence at 7324 Heritage Court 2F, Frankfort, $280,000, Oct. 10.

Homer Glen

Trasatti Family Trust to Blake Peterson and Heather Cockrell, Residence at 12537 W. Morgan Court, Homer Glen, $490,000, Oct. 16.

Joshua Janeczko to Deaya Saleh and Dina Elmosa, Residence at 16120 Ridgewood Drive, Homer Glen, $658,000, Oct. 10.

Dant Trust to Cheryl A. Brennan and Joseph C. Spataro, Residence at 16745 S. Ashley Court, Homer Glen, $660,000, Oct. 17.

Nicholas Moore to Nicholas Moore, Residence at 15700 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, $550,000, Oct. 25.

Parisi Trust to Michael T. and Carrie L. Schubert, Residence at 14354 Mallard Drive, Homer Glen, $395,000, Oct. 3.

Joliet

Imyaza Zayed to Michael Polyak, Residence at 7015 Monmouth Drive, Joliet, $315,000, Oct. 1.

Nathaniel Molina to Winston Oslin, Residence at 314 N. 129th Infantry Drive, Joliet, $315,000, Oct. 28.

Hector Martinez to Ruben Delgado and Victoria Vergara Reyes, Residence at 1523 Catherine St., Joliet, $375,000, Oct. 17.

Robert F. Bandemer to Samrach Nuth, Residence at 700 Palladium Drive W., Joliet, $262,500, Oct. 22.

James M. Flannery to Wallace K. Farrer, Residence at 1950 Timbers Edge Circle, Joliet, $310,000, Oct. 17.

Edgar Sergio Rios Gutierrez to Mario and Sandra Nunez, Residence at 513 Silver Falls St., Joliet, $395,000, Oct. 10.

Daniel Duffy to Kenneth and Kena Simmons, Residence at 207 Meadow Wood Drive, Joliet, $432,161, Oct. 17.

Stephen H. Gerding to Miguel A. Aldana and Claudia Mendoza, Residence at 2411 Nuclear Drive, Joliet, $350,000, March 1.

Gwendollyn Dankowski to Mark Castellanos and Michelle Van Kley, Residence at 210 S. Reed St., Joliet, $230,000, Oct. 29.

Schaje M. Kimbrough to David Medina, Residence at 2818 Clearview Drive, Joliet, $369,900, Sept. 7.

Landon Paul Heffner to Stephen M. Paisley, Residence at 1419 E. Washington St. 1421, Joliet, $375,000, Sept. 26.

Jesse L. Formhals Trust to Matthew Rodgers, Residence at 1423 Woodbridge Road 1, Joliet, $190,000, Oct. 23.

Omar Lyman to Matthew Mason, Residence at 319 Marigold Place, Joliet, $175,000, Oct. 8.

Anastasia Panagiotopoulos to Bryan and Janice Kasprisin, Residence at 134 S. Hammes Ave., Joliet, $150,000, Oct. 12.

Sojka Trust to Jose Guadalupe Plascencia, Residence at 56 Cherry Hill Road, Joliet, $305,500, Oct. 25.

William F. Burich to Benjamin Contreras Loza, Residence at 10 Oneill St., Joliet, $115,000, Oct. 9.

Joseph P. Tichy to Enrique and Gilberto Garcia, Residence at 1020 N. Center St., Joliet, $132,000, Oct. 17.

Ramiro Barajas to Hugo Hernandez Guerrero, Residence at 455 N. Eastern Ave., Joliet, $225,000, Oct. 11.

Mark Strahl to Lindsay Gunier and Thomas F. Pucel, Residence at 4472 Timber Ridge Court 82E, Joliet, $226,000, Oct. 29.

Anthony Weber to Edward J. Perkins Jr. and Patricia J. Burgett, Residence at 425 Willow Ave., Joliet, $235,000, Oct. 17.

Peter J. Schryer to Matthew Chester, Residence at 107 Greenway St., Joliet, $280,000, Oct. 21.

Maria Cuautle to Alejandro Hernandez Mata, Residence at 412 Bridge St., Joliet, $250,000, Oct. 14.

Kenneth L. Stewart to Enrique and Sandra Alcantar, Residence at 410 Parks Ave., Joliet, $115,000, Oct. 16.

Byzantio LLC Farm Series to Sairavi Venkatasiva Suribhotla, Residence at 601 Rookery Lane, Joliet, $46,500, Oct. 16.

Liker Trust to John Lund, Residence at 606 Madison St., Joliet, $265,000, Oct. 17.

Kulik Trust to Mary Lynn Keir, Residence at 3414 Lake Shore Drive, Joliet, $310,000, Oct. 14.

Mary Ruth Willis to Michael Link and Brian Harris, Residence at 3212 Windsor Lane, Joliet, $275,000, Oct. 18.

Dwight L. Berglund to Harrel R. Townsend Jr., Residence at 3315 Thomas Hickey Drive, Joliet, $285,000, Oct. 11.

Marciano D. Luna to Ramiro Duenas Garibay, Residence at 411 Landau Ave., Joliet, $172,000, Oct. 1.

Lemont

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Sean C. Hennon, Residence at 12490 Eileen St., Lemont, $891,000, Oct. 21.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Raphael and Catherine Rojo, Residence at 12472 Rossaveal Way, Lemont, $636,000, Oct. 20.

Lockport

S & M Miller Investments LLC to Tyler S. Coda, Residence at 1109 E. Division St. 2D, Lockport, $204,900, Nov. 4.

Ronald N. Lanham to Timothy M. O’Neill, Residence at 1730 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, $260,000, Oct. 18.

Laurie Nicholson to William B. Gaynor and Kimberly A. Wojtulewicz, Residence at 116 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, $355,000, Oct. 20.

Kimberly Marie Kalafut to Carole J. North, Residence at 428 S. Washington St., Lockport, $187,500, Oct. 9.

Manhattan

Maximino Ancira to Maximino and Mallory Ancira, Residence at 25246 Shannon Drive, Manhattan, $262,500, Oct. 8.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Benjamin G. and Jennifer A. Frank, Residence at 15706 Eagle Way, Manhattan, $458,000, Oct. 18.

Mokena

Holly Torkel Golembiewski to Rich and Jane Phelan, Residence at 19615 Wolf Road, Mokena, $230,000, Oct. 25.

Blake E. Gotkowski to Andrzej Pawlikowski, Residence at 19514 Fiona Ave., Mokena, $477,000, Oct. 18.

Ronald R. Dietrich to Alyson B. Walz, Residence at 19398 Wolf Road 7, Mokena, $165,000, Oct. 30.

Fitzsimmons Trust to Daniel McDonald, Residence at 18731 S. Mill Creek Drive, Mokena, $370,000, Oct. 30.

Jansma Trust to James and Debora Henning, Residence at 13337 Timothy Lane, Mokena, $385,000, Oct. 22.

Jeffery A. Rodgers to Michael J. and Carol A. Cozzi, Residence at 18137 Haas Road, Mokena, $662,500, Oct. 30.

Steven Tran to Jad M. Abu Alkheir, Residence at 18828 Rosewood Lane, Mokena, $579,000, Oct. 28.

Handley Trust to Jennifer Krupske, Residence at 19540 Buckingham Drive, Mokena, $580,000, Oct. 9.

New Lenox

David M. Balcerzak to Olayinka Olatunbosun, Residence at 2197 Alta Vista Drive, New Lenox, $480,000, Oct. 25.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Daniel and Nicoletta Young, Residence at 1662 Banks Drive, New Lenox, $607,433, Nov. 1.

Marc Larson to Mark Kolozenski, Residence at 322 S. Prairie Road, New Lenox, $130,000, Oct. 18.

Small Trust to Thomas E. Chladek and Dawn Chladek, Residence at 331 Carol Road, New Lenox, $375,000, Oct. 7.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Jennifer H. and Zackery R. Forshee, Residence at 2314 Fountain Lane, New Lenox, $530,000, Nov. 1.

Giselle K. Dodoer to Caitlin Smith, Residence at 1073 Southgate Road, New Lenox, $230,000, Nov. 8.

Rick Orasco to Scott Brown, Residence at 3212 Lightning Court, New Lenox, $390,000, Oct. 25.

Joan B. Tomany to Richard Anagnos and Kathleen N. Anagnos, Residence at 700 E. Illinois Highway, New Lenox, $510,000, Oct. 22.

James Haddon to Zachary Ryan and Alina Rivera Wold, Residence at 145 William St., New Lenox, $353,000, Oct. 21.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Brigid R. Murray and Douglas J. Borowski, Residence at 2334 Fountain Lane, New Lenox, $490,000, Oct. 30.

Plainfield

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Fernando Guerrero and Linda Marie Kelbus, Residence at 15263 S. Sawgrass Circle, Plainfield, $499,090, Nov. 6.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Altansoyombo Munkhtur, Residence at 14748 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $489,990, Nov. 4.

William Edward Corrigan Jr. to Fei Ji and Runsong Ma, Residence at 11700 S. Presley Circle, Plainfield, $462,500, Oct. 28.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Courtney Sauter and Thomas Robert Stokke, Residence at 12761 S. Vicarage Drive, Plainfield, $590,013, Oct. 29.

Mark E. King to Shane Kreifel and Victoria Burke, Residence at 13207 S. Lake Mary Drive, Plainfield, $899,000, Oct. 29.

SRP Sub LLC to Michael and Tina Sudol, Residence at 13948 S. Oregon Drive, Plainfield, $203,500, Oct. 31.

Troy A. Costabile to Steve and Jasmine Rios, Residence at 13903 S. Oakdale Court, Plainfield, $280,000, Oct. 29.

George B. Janavice to Randy C. Misner, Residence at 13719 S. Tamarack Drive, Plainfield, $357,000, Oct. 23.

Sean L. Crow to Brian Najera and Cassy Trombetta, Residence at 7018 Paradise Circle, Plainfield, $350,000, Oct. 10.

Michael A. Mahler to Mark Philip R. and Hossane G. Luspo, Residence at 6619 Wyndham Court, Plainfield, $505,000, Sept. 25.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Alexandru Otel, Residence at 6705 Overland Drive, Plainfield, $435,000, Oct. 17.

Omar Alani to Rosie M. Maiden, Residence at 1908 Great Falls Drive, Plainfield, $350,000, Sept. 26.

Megan C. Drake to Theodore R. Barda, Residence at 1919 Carrier Circle, Plainfield, $349,000, Oct. 25.

Amber Goldstein to Biren Bharatkumar and Darshitaben Biren Patel, Residence at 25113 W. Prairie Grove Drive, Plainfield, $535,000, Oct. 23.

Lendman Trust to Kimberly Cushing, Residence at 21057 W. Aspen Lane, Plainfield, $339,000, Nov. 1.

Milos Trust to John D. and Nancy E. Israel, Residence at 21713 W. Empress Lane, Plainfield, $298,000, Oct. 23.

Kibbee N. Lewis to Asma Begum and Afsar M. Shaikh, Residence at 22102 W. Plymouth Circle, Plainfield, $371,000, Aug. 9.

Romeoville

Leo C. Escobar to Freddy Hernandez, Residence at 323 Hale Ave., Romeoville, $238,000, Oct. 30.

Luis A. Mariaca to Cody Ethan Jordan and Courtney Smith, Residence at 334 Zinnia Drive, Romeoville, $404,000, Oct. 30.

Gustavo Rodriguez to Nicole Bequette, Residence at 368 Reston Circle, Romeoville, $235,000, Sept. 13.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Susanne Marie Coe, Residence at 1599 W. Cadillac Circle, Romeoville, $272,000, Oct. 15.

Catherine M. Lebron to Rebecca N. Trujillo, Residence at 407 Fenton Ave., Romeoville, $285,000, Oct. 22.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Brandon Gibran Wynn, Residence at 42 Honeybear Lane, Romeoville, $256,000, Oct. 15.

Kendall Partners Ltd. to David Fuentes, Residence at 621 Edward Drive, Romeoville, $278,500, Oct. 24.

Nick Matarazzo to Calvin and Ashley Kam, Residence at 243 Coral Reef Court, Romeoville, $370,000, Sept. 12.

Richard Borkowski to Marissa Borkowski and Erik Montano, Residence at 314 E. Daisy Circle, Romeoville, $360,000, Oct. 31.

Anthony Katsikis to Faisal Khan and Mahjabeen Siddiqui, Residence at 1897 Shore Line Court, Romeoville, $445,000, Oct. 14.

Lavinia E. Greene to Carlos Delgado Jr. and Cinthya Quiroz, Residence at 503 Six Pines Drive, Romeoville, $230,000, Oct. 18.

Ismail S. Rashid to Mina M. Al Jumaili, Residence at 424 Julia Drive, Romeoville, $377,000, Oct. 29.

Shorewood

Maureen M. Jaszczak to Nicole Jean Davolt, Residence at 1101 Valencia Drive, Shorewood, $394,355, Nov. 4.

Kellogg R. Hunt to Fern E. Rau, Residence at 502 Honors Court, Shorewood, $535,000, Oct. 15.

Michael N. Witczak to Dennis and Debra Baker, Residence at 21052 Lee St., Shorewood, $618,000, Oct. 21.

Sangath Inc. to John M. Doleschy Jr. and Madisyn C. Johnson, Residence at 303 Arrowhead Drive, Shorewood, $284,000, Oct. 21.

Thomas Sorensen to Jose A. Morantes and Gina M. Guzman, Residence at 302 Arrowhead Drive, Shorewood, $310,000, Oct. 22.

Frank P. Riley to Jacob and Grace Rohder, Residence at 25504 Prairiewood Lane, Shorewood, $50,000, Oct. 28.

Jonna Kaatz to Daniel J. Kirk and Kylie C. Casper, Residence at 711 Cottage St., Shorewood, $230,000, Sept. 24.

Barbara Olszowka to Mary C. and Raymond E. Trainor, Residence at 1715 Vantage Drive, Shorewood, $281,000, Oct. 11.

Wilmington

Thomas Jordan to Jeffery John Koren II, Residence at 1112 N. Joliet St., Wilmington, $261,000, Oct. 31.

John C. Biskie to James J. Wagner, Residence at 29050 S. Illinois Route 53, Wilmington, $130,000, Oct. 5.

Jody M. Miller to Constance L. Trimby, Residence at 41 Lakeshore Drive, Wilmington, $120,000, Oct. 14.

Barry Wolverton to Amy Hirabayashi, Residence at 181 Sunfish Circle, Wilmington, $53,000, Oct. 28.

Jody Peacock to James Kawell, Residence at 130 Dogwood Lane, Wilmington, $62,000, Oct. 28.