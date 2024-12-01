December 01, 2024
Will County property transfers: March 1 to Nov. 8, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Altum Investment LLC to Nicholas Dominic Kuras and Alexis Starr, Residence at 330 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $372,000, Oct. 11.

Wallace Holder Jr. to Amer T. and Ashley M. Hassan, Residence at 5 Kingsbrooke Court, Bolingbrook, $400,000, Oct. 3.

Edna M. Wieland to Rogelio Fuentes and Rose Junco Fuentes, Residence at 428 Falcon Ridge Way, Bolingbrook, $300,000, Oct. 17.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Robert Mason and Payal Shah, Residence at 521 Racine Lane, Bolingbrook, $255,000, Oct. 16.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Rakesh Krishna Kumar and Akshatha Anand, Residence at 525 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $738,000, Oct. 25.

Lionel Watts to Sebastian and Natalia Romero Guayara, Residence at 525 Jill Lane, Bolingbrook, $245,000, Sept. 23.

Harmeet Singh to Robert D. Victor, Residence at 532 Porter Lane, Bolingbrook, $295,000, Oct. 23.

Teon L. Kidd to Johnny A. Fernandez, Residence at 407 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $373,000, Sept. 20.

Stephen J. Mooney to Mohammed Muddasser Ahmed and Mohammed Mubashshir Ahmed, Residence at 601 Greystone Lane, Bolingbrook, $356,500, Sept. 30.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Denisse Ilse Olivares, Residence at 511 Thomas Road, Bolingbrook, $225,000, Oct. 11.

Michael E. Savini to Salvador Garcia Jun and Jolisa Soto, Residence at 607 Cochise Circle, Bolingbrook, $360,000, Oct. 9.

Jerad T. Barker to Shailesh Khole and Megha Shailesh Khole, Residence at 249 Silverado St., Bolingbrook, $440,000, Oct. 30.

Sanjay Kumar Sharma to Edward J. Schilling, Residence at 33 Wildwood Lane G, Bolingbrook, $172,000, Oct. 23.

Houghton Trust to Michaela Angelica Sto Domingo and Michael Angelo Legaspi Magos, Residence at 326 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $362,000, Oct. 24.

Durfor Trust to Mandeep Saluja and Charanjit S. Saluja, Residence at 1 Coral Gables Court, Bolingbrook, $340,000, Oct. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Syed Saad Haqqi and Saba Ayesha Haqqi, Residence at 2027 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $812,500, Oct. 28.

KK LLC to Sanjay Anand, Residence at 350 Kirkwood Circle, Bolingbrook, $245,000, Oct. 11.

Braidwood

Deona M. Walsh to Melissa C. Diaz Villalvazo and Serafin Diaz Deltoro, Residence at 366 S. Division St., Braidwood, $475,000, Oct. 19.

Channahon

Juan C. Magana to Michelle E. and Ryan C. Prosser, Residence at 26106 S. Bayberry Drive, Channahon, $380,000, Oct. 22.

Bryan Sullivan to James J. Wilson Jr., Residence at 25820 W. Bridge St., Channahon, $375,000, Oct. 16.

GDP Homes II LLC to Daniel Petrou, Residence at 24510 S. St. Paul Ave., Channahon, $408,935, Oct. 10.

GDP Homes II LLC to Dylan Hradek, Residence at 24464 S. St. Paul Ave., Channahon, $409,460, Oct. 25.

Crest Hill

Eddie Lopez to David Mayo, Residence at 1720 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, $225,000, Oct. 24.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Valeria Gonzalez, Residence at 1213 Cedarwood Drive F, Crest Hill, $199,900, Oct. 18.

Steven M. Huxley to Wendy Nicole Kuikman, Residence at 16411 Club Court, Crest Hill, $293,000, Oct. 21.

Susanna T. Oda to Ronald C. Mentzer Jr. and Lisa J. Mentzer, Residence at 515 Pasadena Ave., Crest Hill, $150,000, Oct. 28.

Elwood

Taylor M. Hanko to Kyle and Ashley O’Shaughnessy, Residence at 114 W. North St., Elwood, $185,000, Oct. 10.

Lloyd Kemble to Brigget Espin, Residence at 23943 S. Keith Allen Drive, Elwood, $347,000, Oct. 28.

Alex Rocky Gutierrez to Edith and Victor Medina, Residence at 21219 S. Wooded Cove Drive, Elwood, $455,000, Oct. 25.

Frankfort

Trisha M. Rachoy to Matthew E. Moruzzi and Ashley L. Spears, Residence at 509 Hawthorne Road, Frankfort, $398,000, Oct. 16.

Duncan Trust to Frances Lloyd and Thomas Francis O’Neil, Residence at 516 Hawthorne Road, Frankfort, $427,000, Sept. 18.

Knieriem Trust to Jeffrey Miller and Madison Soderstrum, Residence at 485 E. Nebraska St., Frankfort, $526,000, Oct. 23.

Kelley Trust to Daniel T. Hawtree and Matthew Hawtree, Residence at 10835 Cardinal Lake Drive, Frankfort, $689,000, Oct. 21.

JL Meyer Properties LLC to Connie Levya, Residence at 520 Linden Road, Frankfort, $370,500, Oct. 25.

SFR Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Daniel and Jaime Brokop, Residence at 725 Stonebridge Road, Frankfort, $480,000, Oct. 24.

Byrne Trust to Gary P. Patin, Residence at 7324 Heritage Court 2F, Frankfort, $280,000, Oct. 10.

Homer Glen

Trasatti Family Trust to Blake Peterson and Heather Cockrell, Residence at 12537 W. Morgan Court, Homer Glen, $490,000, Oct. 16.

Joshua Janeczko to Deaya Saleh and Dina Elmosa, Residence at 16120 Ridgewood Drive, Homer Glen, $658,000, Oct. 10.

Dant Trust to Cheryl A. Brennan and Joseph C. Spataro, Residence at 16745 S. Ashley Court, Homer Glen, $660,000, Oct. 17.

Nicholas Moore to Nicholas Moore, Residence at 15700 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, $550,000, Oct. 25.

Parisi Trust to Michael T. and Carrie L. Schubert, Residence at 14354 Mallard Drive, Homer Glen, $395,000, Oct. 3.

Joliet

Imyaza Zayed to Michael Polyak, Residence at 7015 Monmouth Drive, Joliet, $315,000, Oct. 1.

Nathaniel Molina to Winston Oslin, Residence at 314 N. 129th Infantry Drive, Joliet, $315,000, Oct. 28.

Hector Martinez to Ruben Delgado and Victoria Vergara Reyes, Residence at 1523 Catherine St., Joliet, $375,000, Oct. 17.

Robert F. Bandemer to Samrach Nuth, Residence at 700 Palladium Drive W., Joliet, $262,500, Oct. 22.

James M. Flannery to Wallace K. Farrer, Residence at 1950 Timbers Edge Circle, Joliet, $310,000, Oct. 17.

Edgar Sergio Rios Gutierrez to Mario and Sandra Nunez, Residence at 513 Silver Falls St., Joliet, $395,000, Oct. 10.

Daniel Duffy to Kenneth and Kena Simmons, Residence at 207 Meadow Wood Drive, Joliet, $432,161, Oct. 17.

Stephen H. Gerding to Miguel A. Aldana and Claudia Mendoza, Residence at 2411 Nuclear Drive, Joliet, $350,000, March 1.

Gwendollyn Dankowski to Mark Castellanos and Michelle Van Kley, Residence at 210 S. Reed St., Joliet, $230,000, Oct. 29.

Schaje M. Kimbrough to David Medina, Residence at 2818 Clearview Drive, Joliet, $369,900, Sept. 7.

Landon Paul Heffner to Stephen M. Paisley, Residence at 1419 E. Washington St. 1421, Joliet, $375,000, Sept. 26.

Jesse L. Formhals Trust to Matthew Rodgers, Residence at 1423 Woodbridge Road 1, Joliet, $190,000, Oct. 23.

Omar Lyman to Matthew Mason, Residence at 319 Marigold Place, Joliet, $175,000, Oct. 8.

Anastasia Panagiotopoulos to Bryan and Janice Kasprisin, Residence at 134 S. Hammes Ave., Joliet, $150,000, Oct. 12.

Sojka Trust to Jose Guadalupe Plascencia, Residence at 56 Cherry Hill Road, Joliet, $305,500, Oct. 25.

William F. Burich to Benjamin Contreras Loza, Residence at 10 Oneill St., Joliet, $115,000, Oct. 9.

Joseph P. Tichy to Enrique and Gilberto Garcia, Residence at 1020 N. Center St., Joliet, $132,000, Oct. 17.

Ramiro Barajas to Hugo Hernandez Guerrero, Residence at 455 N. Eastern Ave., Joliet, $225,000, Oct. 11.

Mark Strahl to Lindsay Gunier and Thomas F. Pucel, Residence at 4472 Timber Ridge Court 82E, Joliet, $226,000, Oct. 29.

Anthony Weber to Edward J. Perkins Jr. and Patricia J. Burgett, Residence at 425 Willow Ave., Joliet, $235,000, Oct. 17.

Peter J. Schryer to Matthew Chester, Residence at 107 Greenway St., Joliet, $280,000, Oct. 21.

Maria Cuautle to Alejandro Hernandez Mata, Residence at 412 Bridge St., Joliet, $250,000, Oct. 14.

Kenneth L. Stewart to Enrique and Sandra Alcantar, Residence at 410 Parks Ave., Joliet, $115,000, Oct. 16.

Byzantio LLC Farm Series to Sairavi Venkatasiva Suribhotla, Residence at 601 Rookery Lane, Joliet, $46,500, Oct. 16.

Liker Trust to John Lund, Residence at 606 Madison St., Joliet, $265,000, Oct. 17.

Kulik Trust to Mary Lynn Keir, Residence at 3414 Lake Shore Drive, Joliet, $310,000, Oct. 14.

Mary Ruth Willis to Michael Link and Brian Harris, Residence at 3212 Windsor Lane, Joliet, $275,000, Oct. 18.

Dwight L. Berglund to Harrel R. Townsend Jr., Residence at 3315 Thomas Hickey Drive, Joliet, $285,000, Oct. 11.

Marciano D. Luna to Ramiro Duenas Garibay, Residence at 411 Landau Ave., Joliet, $172,000, Oct. 1.

Lemont

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Sean C. Hennon, Residence at 12490 Eileen St., Lemont, $891,000, Oct. 21.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Raphael and Catherine Rojo, Residence at 12472 Rossaveal Way, Lemont, $636,000, Oct. 20.

Lockport

S & M Miller Investments LLC to Tyler S. Coda, Residence at 1109 E. Division St. 2D, Lockport, $204,900, Nov. 4.

Ronald N. Lanham to Timothy M. O’Neill, Residence at 1730 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, $260,000, Oct. 18.

Laurie Nicholson to William B. Gaynor and Kimberly A. Wojtulewicz, Residence at 116 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, $355,000, Oct. 20.

Kimberly Marie Kalafut to Carole J. North, Residence at 428 S. Washington St., Lockport, $187,500, Oct. 9.

Manhattan

Maximino Ancira to Maximino and Mallory Ancira, Residence at 25246 Shannon Drive, Manhattan, $262,500, Oct. 8.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Benjamin G. and Jennifer A. Frank, Residence at 15706 Eagle Way, Manhattan, $458,000, Oct. 18.

Mokena

Holly Torkel Golembiewski to Rich and Jane Phelan, Residence at 19615 Wolf Road, Mokena, $230,000, Oct. 25.

Blake E. Gotkowski to Andrzej Pawlikowski, Residence at 19514 Fiona Ave., Mokena, $477,000, Oct. 18.

Ronald R. Dietrich to Alyson B. Walz, Residence at 19398 Wolf Road 7, Mokena, $165,000, Oct. 30.

Fitzsimmons Trust to Daniel McDonald, Residence at 18731 S. Mill Creek Drive, Mokena, $370,000, Oct. 30.

Jansma Trust to James and Debora Henning, Residence at 13337 Timothy Lane, Mokena, $385,000, Oct. 22.

Jeffery A. Rodgers to Michael J. and Carol A. Cozzi, Residence at 18137 Haas Road, Mokena, $662,500, Oct. 30.

Steven Tran to Jad M. Abu Alkheir, Residence at 18828 Rosewood Lane, Mokena, $579,000, Oct. 28.

Handley Trust to Jennifer Krupske, Residence at 19540 Buckingham Drive, Mokena, $580,000, Oct. 9.

New Lenox

David M. Balcerzak to Olayinka Olatunbosun, Residence at 2197 Alta Vista Drive, New Lenox, $480,000, Oct. 25.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Daniel and Nicoletta Young, Residence at 1662 Banks Drive, New Lenox, $607,433, Nov. 1.

Marc Larson to Mark Kolozenski, Residence at 322 S. Prairie Road, New Lenox, $130,000, Oct. 18.

Small Trust to Thomas E. Chladek and Dawn Chladek, Residence at 331 Carol Road, New Lenox, $375,000, Oct. 7.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Jennifer H. and Zackery R. Forshee, Residence at 2314 Fountain Lane, New Lenox, $530,000, Nov. 1.

Giselle K. Dodoer to Caitlin Smith, Residence at 1073 Southgate Road, New Lenox, $230,000, Nov. 8.

Rick Orasco to Scott Brown, Residence at 3212 Lightning Court, New Lenox, $390,000, Oct. 25.

Joan B. Tomany to Richard Anagnos and Kathleen N. Anagnos, Residence at 700 E. Illinois Highway, New Lenox, $510,000, Oct. 22.

James Haddon to Zachary Ryan and Alina Rivera Wold, Residence at 145 William St., New Lenox, $353,000, Oct. 21.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Brigid R. Murray and Douglas J. Borowski, Residence at 2334 Fountain Lane, New Lenox, $490,000, Oct. 30.

Plainfield

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Fernando Guerrero and Linda Marie Kelbus, Residence at 15263 S. Sawgrass Circle, Plainfield, $499,090, Nov. 6.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Altansoyombo Munkhtur, Residence at 14748 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $489,990, Nov. 4.

William Edward Corrigan Jr. to Fei Ji and Runsong Ma, Residence at 11700 S. Presley Circle, Plainfield, $462,500, Oct. 28.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Courtney Sauter and Thomas Robert Stokke, Residence at 12761 S. Vicarage Drive, Plainfield, $590,013, Oct. 29.

Mark E. King to Shane Kreifel and Victoria Burke, Residence at 13207 S. Lake Mary Drive, Plainfield, $899,000, Oct. 29.

SRP Sub LLC to Michael and Tina Sudol, Residence at 13948 S. Oregon Drive, Plainfield, $203,500, Oct. 31.

Troy A. Costabile to Steve and Jasmine Rios, Residence at 13903 S. Oakdale Court, Plainfield, $280,000, Oct. 29.

George B. Janavice to Randy C. Misner, Residence at 13719 S. Tamarack Drive, Plainfield, $357,000, Oct. 23.

Sean L. Crow to Brian Najera and Cassy Trombetta, Residence at 7018 Paradise Circle, Plainfield, $350,000, Oct. 10.

Michael A. Mahler to Mark Philip R. and Hossane G. Luspo, Residence at 6619 Wyndham Court, Plainfield, $505,000, Sept. 25.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Alexandru Otel, Residence at 6705 Overland Drive, Plainfield, $435,000, Oct. 17.

Omar Alani to Rosie M. Maiden, Residence at 1908 Great Falls Drive, Plainfield, $350,000, Sept. 26.

Megan C. Drake to Theodore R. Barda, Residence at 1919 Carrier Circle, Plainfield, $349,000, Oct. 25.

Amber Goldstein to Biren Bharatkumar and Darshitaben Biren Patel, Residence at 25113 W. Prairie Grove Drive, Plainfield, $535,000, Oct. 23.

Lendman Trust to Kimberly Cushing, Residence at 21057 W. Aspen Lane, Plainfield, $339,000, Nov. 1.

Milos Trust to John D. and Nancy E. Israel, Residence at 21713 W. Empress Lane, Plainfield, $298,000, Oct. 23.

Kibbee N. Lewis to Asma Begum and Afsar M. Shaikh, Residence at 22102 W. Plymouth Circle, Plainfield, $371,000, Aug. 9.

Romeoville

Leo C. Escobar to Freddy Hernandez, Residence at 323 Hale Ave., Romeoville, $238,000, Oct. 30.

Luis A. Mariaca to Cody Ethan Jordan and Courtney Smith, Residence at 334 Zinnia Drive, Romeoville, $404,000, Oct. 30.

Gustavo Rodriguez to Nicole Bequette, Residence at 368 Reston Circle, Romeoville, $235,000, Sept. 13.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Susanne Marie Coe, Residence at 1599 W. Cadillac Circle, Romeoville, $272,000, Oct. 15.

Catherine M. Lebron to Rebecca N. Trujillo, Residence at 407 Fenton Ave., Romeoville, $285,000, Oct. 22.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Brandon Gibran Wynn, Residence at 42 Honeybear Lane, Romeoville, $256,000, Oct. 15.

Kendall Partners Ltd. to David Fuentes, Residence at 621 Edward Drive, Romeoville, $278,500, Oct. 24.

Nick Matarazzo to Calvin and Ashley Kam, Residence at 243 Coral Reef Court, Romeoville, $370,000, Sept. 12.

Richard Borkowski to Marissa Borkowski and Erik Montano, Residence at 314 E. Daisy Circle, Romeoville, $360,000, Oct. 31.

Anthony Katsikis to Faisal Khan and Mahjabeen Siddiqui, Residence at 1897 Shore Line Court, Romeoville, $445,000, Oct. 14.

Lavinia E. Greene to Carlos Delgado Jr. and Cinthya Quiroz, Residence at 503 Six Pines Drive, Romeoville, $230,000, Oct. 18.

Ismail S. Rashid to Mina M. Al Jumaili, Residence at 424 Julia Drive, Romeoville, $377,000, Oct. 29.

Shorewood

Maureen M. Jaszczak to Nicole Jean Davolt, Residence at 1101 Valencia Drive, Shorewood, $394,355, Nov. 4.

Kellogg R. Hunt to Fern E. Rau, Residence at 502 Honors Court, Shorewood, $535,000, Oct. 15.

Michael N. Witczak to Dennis and Debra Baker, Residence at 21052 Lee St., Shorewood, $618,000, Oct. 21.

Sangath Inc. to John M. Doleschy Jr. and Madisyn C. Johnson, Residence at 303 Arrowhead Drive, Shorewood, $284,000, Oct. 21.

Thomas Sorensen to Jose A. Morantes and Gina M. Guzman, Residence at 302 Arrowhead Drive, Shorewood, $310,000, Oct. 22.

Frank P. Riley to Jacob and Grace Rohder, Residence at 25504 Prairiewood Lane, Shorewood, $50,000, Oct. 28.

Jonna Kaatz to Daniel J. Kirk and Kylie C. Casper, Residence at 711 Cottage St., Shorewood, $230,000, Sept. 24.

Barbara Olszowka to Mary C. and Raymond E. Trainor, Residence at 1715 Vantage Drive, Shorewood, $281,000, Oct. 11.

Wilmington

Thomas Jordan to Jeffery John Koren II, Residence at 1112 N. Joliet St., Wilmington, $261,000, Oct. 31.

John C. Biskie to James J. Wagner, Residence at 29050 S. Illinois Route 53, Wilmington, $130,000, Oct. 5.

Jody M. Miller to Constance L. Trimby, Residence at 41 Lakeshore Drive, Wilmington, $120,000, Oct. 14.

Barry Wolverton to Amy Hirabayashi, Residence at 181 Sunfish Circle, Wilmington, $53,000, Oct. 28.

Jody Peacock to James Kawell, Residence at 130 Dogwood Lane, Wilmington, $62,000, Oct. 28.

