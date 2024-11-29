Troy Township offering residents mental health care services

A psychology book and feedback cards sit on a table in the waiting room at the new Thriveworks clinic in Joliet on July 12, 2022. Troy Township has also now partnered with Thriveworks, to offer Troy Township residents affordable and accessible in-person and online therapy mental health services. (Bob Okon)

Troy Township has now partnered with Thriveworks to offer Troy Township residents affordable and accessible mental health care.

Thriveworks, which provides in-person and online therapy and psychiatry services for “depression and anxiety, stress and life transitions, trauma and PTSD, grief and loss, relationship issues and family conflict,” according to a news release from Troy Township.

Help is available for Troy Township residents within seven days of scheduling, according to the Thriveworks website.

Troy Township will cover the costs for under or uninsured residents until funding is exhausted, according to the release.

The city of Joliet partnered with Thriveworks in 2022.

For more information about mental health services with Thriveworks through Troy Township, call 815-744-1968 or visit thriveworks.com/partners/troy-township.

Joliet residents with insurance should call 855-511-0149 or visit Thriveworks Joliet.

Vouchers are available for Joliet residents who supplemental financial insurance. Call 815-724-3506 or email jfdcrr@joliet.gov.