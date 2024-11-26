Here’s how to shop local in Plainfield on Small Business Saturday

Downtown Plainfield’s are decorated for the holidays on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Plainfield. Downtown Plainfield shoppers on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 can “shop local” in two distinct ways.They can participate in the Holiday Artisan Market at Sanctuary Events and “Support Local Small Business Saturday Passports.” (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Downtown Plainfield shoppers on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 can “shop local” in two distinct ways.

They can participate in the Holiday Artisan Market at Sanctuary Events and “Support Local Small Business Saturday Passports.”

The Holiday Artisan Market at Sanctuary Events will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Sanctuary, 24216 Lockport St., Plainfield.

More than 30 local vendors and crafters will offer “unique and handmade” items, according to the Holiday Artisan Market at Sanctuary Events Facebook page. Other features include a cash bar and “festive foods that capture the holiday spirit,” according to the event page.

The “Support Local Small Business Saturday Passports” is organized and coordinated by downtown Plainfield merchants, said Tasha Marsaglia, executive director of the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce. And the chamber likes to “promote the activities that these businesses are doing,” she said.

Marsaglia said the downtown businesses have offered this event for several years in conjunction with the Plainfield Park District’s “Grinchmas on the Green” event.

“And I think it truly does bring more people to come down here shopping,” she said.

Just pick up a passport on Small Business Saturday at any participating business, and then shop at any four participating businesses to be entered into the raffle, she said.

“The prize is an artisan gift basket of items from all our participating stores,” Marsaglia said.

Where to get a Plainfield Small Business Saturday passport

Participating stores include:

• Ava James & Co., 24113 W. Lockport St., Suite A, Plainfield

• Dario Mercato, 24036 Lockport St., Plainfield

• DNA Active Lifestyle Outfitters, 24210 Lockport St., Plainfield

• Hufendick Farm Market, 24032 Lockport St., #100, Plainfield

• Jane Fine Jewelry, 24028 Lockport St., Plainfield

• J.Joho Boutique, 24103 Lockport St., Suite 101, Plainfield,

• Krema Coffee House, 24038 W. Lockport St. #100, Plainfield

• Me Tu Boutique Bella, 24027 Lockport St., #3, Plainfield

• Moe Joe’s, 24033 Lockport St., Plainfield

• SaraBoo Creek, 24103 Lockport St., Plainfield

• Simply Saucy, 24050 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

• Village Flower Shop, 24117 Lockport St., Unit 101, Plainfield,

• What’s New, 24050 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

• Wine and Cheese, 24104 Lockport St., #2901, Plainfield