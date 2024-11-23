Joliet police ID alleged thief of reindeer decorations from Slammers Stadium

The Joliet Police Department said it knows the person who stole reindeer and other holiday decorations from the Joliet Slammers.

Joliet police are seeking information leading to the arrest of Victor Sessoms, age 52, according to a news release from the Joliet police.

According to the release, detectives identified Sessoms as the suspect responsible for stealing three 12-foot lighted Christmas reindeer decorations from the loading dock of Slammers Stadium in Joliet on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

The suspect may have been driving a dark-colored pickup truck on Nov. 11 and an older brown pickup on Nov. 12, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English previously said.

The decorations are valued at $45,000, according to the release.

“Sessoms indicated his involvement in the theft, and it was determined that Sessoms had scrapped the Christmas decorations for money following the theft,” according to the release.

The Joliet Slammers posted about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post said, “Slammers fans… help us try to identify this Grinch that stole holiday cheer here at the stadium.

Sessoms is currently wanted for one count of theft, a Class 2 Felony, according to the release.

The Joliet Slammers previously said anyone who can provide information leading to the recovery of “Rudolph and his associates” will receive a cash reward to their favorite charity “in honor of the beginning of the season of giving and a GLOW 20-person suite for the GLOW Holiday Joliet event night of their choice.”

Holiday lights began arriving Tuesday at Slammers Stadium in Joliet for the Glow Holiday Festival. Oct. 29, 2024 (Bob Okon)

The GLOW Holiday festival is scheduled to begin Wednesday at Slammers Stadium.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Sessoms should call Detective Jansma at the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3028.

To remain anonymous, call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.