9 candidates file for Joliet City Council election

All three incumbents have filed for reelection and will be joined on the ballot by six other candidates vying for the at-large City Council seats in Joliet.

Monday was the last day to file nominating petitions to get on the ballot for the April 1 city election.

Only the three at-large council seats elected citywide will be on the ballot in Joliet. The mayor and five district council seats will be up for election in 2027.

Incumbent at-large council members Joe Clement, Cesar Guerrero and Jan Quillman all filed petitions for reelection. Quillman is the longest serving member of the council. Clement and Guerrero are in their first terms.

Also filing for the election were:

• Damon Zdunich, a Joliet businessman and a past candidate for city council

• Larry Crawford, a truancy specialist with Joliet Grade School District 86 and also a past council candidate

• Juan Moreno, a Teamsters union member and former business owner who is making his first run for public office

• Jim Lanham, a security contractor who also has run for council before and is just off an unsuccessful campaign as the Republican candidate for the state legislature in the 86th House District in the Nov. 5 election

• Marzell L. Richardson III, a Joliet restaurant owner

• Glenda Wright-McCullum, a member of the board of commissioners at the Housing Authority of Joliet who also has previously run for city council

Who gets the coveted top and bottom spots on the ballot will be determined by a lottery on Nov. 26.

Clement, Crawford and Zdunich all were first to file, and the lottery will determine which of them will be on top of the ballot.

Quillman, Guerrero and Wright-McCullum all filed at the end of Monday, and a lottery will determine which of them appears on the bottom of the ballot.