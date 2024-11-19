2024-25 Herald-News Girls Basketball: 5 players to watch

Morris's Landrie Callahan (left) is one of the top returning players in The Herald-News area this season. (Scott Anderson)

Landrie Callahan, jr., F, Morris

Callahan received special mention all-state recognition last year from the IBCA. Now she’s back for her junior year after helping the team to the 20-win mark last season. She led Morris with 17.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game last winter and has already begun to receive Division I offers.

Basketball: Joliet Catholic vs Joliet West NOV 18 Joliet West's Makayla Chism (right). (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Makayla Chism, sr., G. Joliet West

Chism was an all-Soutwest Prairie Conference selection last season, helping the Tigers to a 17-14 record. She posted a double-digit scoring average as the second option to Maziah Shelton and looks to take over the top role this year.

Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Madelyn Kiper, jr., G/F, Minooka

Kiper averaged 15 points and six rebounds for the Indians last season, which earned her all-conference honors in the Southwest Prairie. A versatile player with the ability to score both inside and outside, she has already received multiple Division I offers.

Providence’s Molly Knight (left). (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Molly Knight, sr., G, Providence Catholic

Knight is the latest in a long family line of Celtic guards, as this will be the ninth straight season with a Knight on the floor at Sacred Heart Gymnasium. She averaged 12.5 points per game last season as well as leading the team in assists and steals. She recently committed to the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Lincoln-Way West’s Caroline Smith (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Caroline Smith, sr., F, Lincoln-Way West

Smith’s athletic ability has never been in question, as she has already committed to Drake University to play volleyball. Her basketball talent is no less impressive, as she led the Warriors with 11 points and eight rebounds a game last season.