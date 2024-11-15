The Promenade Bolingbrook kicking off the holidays on Saturday

People pack The Promenade in Bolingbrook for the Symphony of Lights holiday lights show on Saturday, November 17th. (Lorae Mundt photo)

The Promenade Bolingbrook will host “Holiday Magic in Motion” on Saturday.

The event from 6-9 p.m. will feature several holiday activities.

• Holiday scenes with interactive features will be on display throughout the center.

• “Meet Santa” photo opportunities will be available.

• “Mistletoe Market” will feature local vendors providing cocoa and other treats.

• Family activities will include face painters, balloon twisters, and a mini-magic show.

• Live entertainment will include performances by Bolingbrook High School, Dance Force, Dance Dimensions and Ballet Folklorico Infinity.

• A Spirit of Giving Toy Drive near Prince Arcade will collect unwrapped toys for the United Way of Will County.

The one-day event includes an opportunity for visitors to win a $500 gift card by scanning QR codes around the center and submitting completed maps to K9s for Veterans.

For more information, visit shoppingpromenade.com.

