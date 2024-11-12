Joliet joins with Red Cross on blood drive

The city of Joliet Emergency Management Services Division will host a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers located at 150 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to a news release from the city.

Residents may schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org or walk in during blood drive hours.

For more information you may contact Emergency Management Coordinator John Lukancic at 815-724-3563 or by email at jolukancic@joliet.gov.