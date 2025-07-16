Lockport State Rep. Sheehan collecting school supplies for students in need

Before the new school year gets underway, State Rep. Patrick Sheehan, R-Lockport, is hosting a school supply drive for local students.

The back-to-school supply drive is currently ongoing with donations of essential schools supplies being accepted at Sheehan’s district office, 15746 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen, during regular business hours.

“By coming together, we can help relieve the financial burden on families and make sure students in need have the tools they need to succeed,” said Sheehan in a news release. “Every backpack, notebook, and pencil donated makes a real difference.”

The district office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All donated supplies will be distributed to students in need throughout the District 37-which includes portions of Lockport, Homer Glen, Joliet, New Lenox, Mokena, Frankfort, Tinley Park, Orland Park, and Orland Hills-- by Sheehan’s office as they go back to school.