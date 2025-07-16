5 big things from the 2025 MLB Draft

The 2025 MLB Draft is in the books. Now it’s time to take a look at the most notable occurrences that took place over Sunday and Monday as they applied to the Herald-News area.

1. Conor Essenburg first off the board

Connor Essenburg

The Lincoln-Way West superstar and two-time Herald-News Player of the Year tremendously boosted his stock with a phenomenal senior season. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel had him ranked 200th among his list of top MLB Draft prospects while MLB.com had him at 221. He wound up exceeding expectations yet again, going 157th overall in the fifth round to the Atlanta Braves. MLB.com projected the 157th pick signing bonus to be valued at $438,600 dollars. The former Kentucky commit confirmed that he’ll be signing his pro contract and heading to the minors. McDaniel listed Essenburg as his “Sleeper to watch” for Atlanta.

2. Jack Wheeler soars up the board

Morris' Jack Wheeler (Rob Oesterle)

Wheeler had Division I offers in football, was a prep level star in basketball, and an Illinois commit in baseball. While McDaniel and MLB.com didn’t have him listed in their top 250 prospects, the 2023 World Series champions had him quite high. The Morris standout was taken in the sixth round by the Texas Rangers, 175th overall. MLB.com estimated that the value of the signing bonus for the 175th pick is $374,100. While still deciding his future, Wheeler told the Herald-News he was leaning toward signing with the Rangers.

3. Lincoln-Way Central gets a nod

Luke Mensik of Lincoln-Way Central. (Courtesy of Ryan Kutt )

The wait between Wheeler’s selection until the next local pick was a long one, but Luke Mensik was likely just honored to hear his name called. The Lincoln-Way Central standout pitcher was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 17th round, 506th overall. It’s highly unlikely Mensik signs with San Francisco as there’s no signing bonus projected for the pick and Mensik is likely to have better NIL opportunities at Xavier University. Plus, his brother Landon is already at Xavier and the opportunity to pair up again would surely be welcome. Still, to be drafted out of high school is quite the honor.

4. Former Joliet West star gets the call

Baseball: Joliet West vs Lincoln-Way West APR 19 Joliet West's Jimmy Anderson throwing a pitch during the non-conference game against Lincoln-Way West on Friday, April. 19, 2024, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

It wasn’t just players straight out of high school getting selected. 2024 Joliet West graduate Jimmy Anderson was taken in the 19th round, 574th overall by the Baltimore Orioles. Anderson spent this past season playing for Heartland Community College in Normal, where he batted over .400. That earned him a selection in the penultimate round of the draft. It’s not presently clear whether Anderson will sign with Baltimore or attempt to continue his college career either at Heartland or in the NCAA.

5. Some surprises

Jack Bauer of Lincoln-Way East. (Courtesy of Mark Vander Kooi )

There were a few surprising omissions from the draft, to be sure. Lincoln-Way East’s Jack Bauer was considered a top-75 prospect by McDaniel and MLB.com, yet he was not selected at any point. There was talk the NIL money he’d receive from Mississippi State would outweigh any potential contract he’d get after the third round, so it’s possible he had a say in whether or not he was selected. Minooka’s CJ Deckinga was considered a potential draftee as well, but will now head to Michigan State as he went undrafted as well. Both he and Bauer should be on track to hear their names called rather high three years from now, however.