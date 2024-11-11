Will County Pets of the Week: Nov. 11, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Shay is a 6-month playful and outgoing Lab mix that was rescued from a shelter in Texas, where she was at risk of euthanasia. She weighs 40 pounds, but she still has some growing to do. Shay enjoys walks and playing with her toys. She is very smart and should pick up on puppy obedience very quickly. Shay will make the perfect family pup. To meet Shay, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Amber is a 1-year-old sweet and gentle tabby. She was found living outdoors with her litter of kittens and brought indoors to safety. Now that her kittens have been adopted, Amber needs her forever home. She’s timid initially but quickly shows her tender and loving nature. She adores being around her people, basking in the sun’s warmth through open windows and indulging in her favorite treats. She is playful and does well with other cats, making her a perfect addition to a multi-cat household. She will make a wonderful companion. To meet Amber, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Kiwi is a senior, female Chihuahua mix. She is shy at first until she gets to know you – then she’ll follow you everywhere. She has a grade 4 heart murmur and is in mild heart failure, but she’s taking medication to slow the progression. Kiwi needs a loving forever home for her retirement. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Pepper is a young domestic shorthair mix that is outgoing and loves to be around people. She also loves to explore and play, and the shelter is working on introducing her to other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.