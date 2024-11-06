Lemont boys soccer punches ticket to state: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Prophetstown 2, Seneca 0: Prophetstown won the Class 2A Bureau Valley Sectional semifinals match 25-16, 25-22 to end Seneca’s postseason run.
Providence 2, Marian Catholic 0: The top seeded Celtics won 25-20, 25-16 in the 3A Kankakee Sectional semifinals. They now advance to play the second seeded Evergreen Park in the sectional finals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Lemont 2, Kaneland 0: Lemont won 25-8, 25-17 to advance to the sectional finals in the St. Laurence Sectional. Third seed Lemont will take on top seeded St. Laurence.
Marist 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins’ season came to an end in the semifinals of the 4A Chicago Marist Sectional. Marist won 25-13, 25-16.
Boys soccer
Lemont 7, Peoria Notre Dame 6: In the 2A Kankakee Super-Sectional, Lemont punched their ticket to the state tournament with a thrilling shootout victory. They will play 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the state tournament against the winner of Glenwood and Althoff Catholic.