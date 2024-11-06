November 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2024SportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
The Herald-News

Lemont boys soccer punches ticket to state: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Providence Catholic heads to volleyball sectional finals

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls volleyball

Prophetstown 2, Seneca 0: Prophetstown won the Class 2A Bureau Valley Sectional semifinals match 25-16, 25-22 to end Seneca’s postseason run.

Providence 2, Marian Catholic 0: The top seeded Celtics won 25-20, 25-16 in the 3A Kankakee Sectional semifinals. They now advance to play the second seeded Evergreen Park in the sectional finals on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Lemont 2, Kaneland 0: Lemont won 25-8, 25-17 to advance to the sectional finals in the St. Laurence Sectional. Third seed Lemont will take on top seeded St. Laurence.

Marist 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins’ season came to an end in the semifinals of the 4A Chicago Marist Sectional. Marist won 25-13, 25-16.

Boys soccer

Lemont 7, Peoria Notre Dame 6: In the 2A Kankakee Super-Sectional, Lemont punched their ticket to the state tournament with a thrilling shootout victory. They will play 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the state tournament against the winner of Glenwood and Althoff Catholic.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois