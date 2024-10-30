Lockport hosting HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ premiere tonight

The Roxy Theater will host a special screening of the first two episodes of HBO's Somebody Somewhere on Oct. 30. (Photo provided)

Lockport — The city of Lockport will host a special premiere screening of the first two episodes of the final season of HBO’s acclaimed series “Somebody Somewhere” Wednesday night at the ROXY Theater.

The HBO comedy-drama centers around the mid-life crisis of Sam, who moves back to her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, which has been primarily portrayed by Lockport throughout the show’s three-season run.

“It’s been nice to get Lockport out there on the map,” Lockport Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Allison Cann said. “We think it’s great HBO wanted to film here, and we love having the representation. This is the last season, and we wanted a big party for the fans and the cast to celebrate the show and Lockport.”

Over the course of the show’s three seasons multiple Lockport restaurants and streets were used in the production to bring Manhattan to life, and season three heavily features the home of residents Laura and Dave Rogers.

The Rogers family moved out of their house and stayed in a hotel for nearly three weeks so it could be used as the house of “Brad” in the show.

Actors Bridget Everett (left), Murray Hill, Jeff Hiller film a scene from season two first episode of "Somebody Somewhere," the HBO series that filmed in Lockport over three seasons. (Photo provided by Warner Bros. Discovery)

The invitation-only event at the ROXY, 1017 S. State St., will feature a short reception with h’ors d’oeuvres and drinks before attendees get to see a screening of the first two episodes.

The first episode of season three premiered on HBO on Sunday, but the Lockport showing will provide lucky residents with a sneak-peek at episode two.

After the screening, guests will be able to participate in a Q&A panel with the show’s creators and stars Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Jeff Hiller.

“Somebody Somewhere” is now streaming on Max, with new episodes of season three released on HBO Sundays at 9:30 p.m.