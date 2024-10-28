Registration open for Silver Cross Hospital Diabetes Fair on Nov. 6

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox will hold a Diabetes Fair on Nov. 6 and registration is now open. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox will host a Diabetes Fair on Nov. 6, and registration is now open.

The Diabetes Fair will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s conference center on the lower level of Pavilion A, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd. in New Lenox, according to a news release from Silver Cross. Guests may attend all or part of the event, according to the release.

The Diabetes Fair will offer the following:

• Three breakout sessions: “Healthy Eating,” “New Diabetes Medications” and “Exercise Ideas”

• A presentation on Medicare insurance options

• An “Ask the Diabetes Expert” panel discussion with diabetes care experts, education and insurance specialists, a pharmacist and a physical therapist

• Vendor tables

• Raffles

The Silver Cross Diabetes Education Center is sponsoring the event.

The first 100 people who register will receive a gift bag, according to the release. To register, visit silvercross.org.