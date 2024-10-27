Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet gets centennial mural

The Rialto Square Theatre now has a mural on the back of the building facing Scott Street proclaiming the 100th anniversary in 2026 of both the Joliet theater and Route 66. (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

It was a good week for the Rialto Square Theatre, which was able to display a centennial mural in addition to opening the theater for the first time since June.

The theater in downtown Joliet was closed for scheduled construction in July but remained closed for nearly two months longer after state regulators found a violation in a contractor’s work on asbestos removal.

State regulators may have slowed down the theater’s reopening after the asbestos issue. But state funding also is paying for theater enhancements, including the 40-foot mural that motorists on Scott Street street now can see as they drive by the rear of the Rialto building.

Vitamin String Quartet Concert attendees for the Vitamin String Quartet enter the lobby for the reopening of the Rialto Square Theatre on Tuesday. (Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski)

State tourism dollars funded the mural proclaiming, “Celebrating 100 years” with references to both the Rialto and Route 66. The theater is celebrating its 100th anniversary the same year as Illinois joins other states along the historic Route 66 highway marking its centennial in 2026.

“As Joliet gears up for the celebrations, the enhancements to the Rialto Square Theater and other iconic landmarks along Route 66 aim to attract visitors and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the area,” according to a news release from Heritage Corridor Destinations, the travel bureau that promotes tourism in Joliet and several counties in the region.

The state is spending tourism dollars to encourage communities along Route 66, which includes Joliet, create a welcoming atmosphere for travelers expected in the centennial year.

The city of Joliet this week celebrated improvements at its Route 66 Park on Broadway Street, part of the old Route 66 highway. The park improvements, including signage and history boards aimed at appealing to Route 66 travelers, also were funded with state tourism dollars.