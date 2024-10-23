October 24, 2024
Shaw Local
Plainfield police host site for drug take-back event Saturday

Controlled, noncontrolled and over-the-counter medications may be dropped off

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
The Plainfield Police Department will act as a host collection site for a DEA take-back event on Oct. 26. Only patients and their families may drop off their unwanted, unused and expired medications for destruction. (Scott Anderson)

The Plainfield Police Department will act as a host collection site for a DEA take-back event on Oct. 26. Only patients and their families may drop off their unwanted, unused and expired medications for destruction. (Scott Anderson)

The Plainfield Police Department will act as a host collection site for a Drug Enforcement Administration take-back event Oct. 26.

The National Take Back Initiative will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plainfield Police Law Enforcement Center, 14300 S. Coil Plus Drive in Plainfield.

Only patients and their families can drop off their unwanted, unused and expired medications for destruction. Medications may be controlled, noncontrolled and over-the-counter.

Pharmacies, hospitals and physicians may not dispose of their excess medications at this event.

The following medications are allowed at the collection:

• Any solid dosage from pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, etc.) in consumer containers

• Small (pint-size) bottles of cough syrup if they are sealed in their original container. Caps must be sealed tightly to prevent leakage.

The following are not allowed:

• Needles

• Illicit illegal substances such as marijuana or heroin

For information, call officer Brett Keag at 815-267-7207.

