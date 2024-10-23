Joliet church to host youth empowerment fair

Jaron Nabors Sr., founder of the civic organization called 2morrowStartz2day, is one of the organizers of the first annual Youth Empowerment Fair that will be held Nov. 16 at Second Baptist Church in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Second Baptist Church in Joliet will host a fair on Nov. 16 that aims to empower youths with resources, especially those who are preparing to attend college.

The first annual Youth Empowerment Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Second Baptist Church, 156 S. Joliet St., Joliet.

The fair will have free food and free haircuts for youths, as well as information on what they need to know about college, said Jaron Nabors Sr., founder of the civic organization called 2morrowStartz2day.

“There’s a lot of things the youth don’t know that can help prepare them into college. A lot of things afforded to them [and] provided to them that they have no knowledge of,” Nabors said.

Nabors’ organization, the Toni Medina Youth Center and New Day Employment Network, worked together to create the fair, Nabors said.

The fair will have several vendors, such as the U.S. Navy and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 176 union, he said.

Nabors said if high school students participate and assist with the fair, they can earn community service hours.

Several guest speakers will be at the fair as well.

Nabors said Torrie Grubbs, a social worker for Laraway Community Consolidated School District 70C, will talk to youths about college and programs that can provide them assistance.

Nabors said he wants to youths to “get empowered” with the information they need to prepare for the future.

“They are the future of our generation and they need to know these things,” he said.

If anyone wants to participate in the fair, they can call Nabors by phone at 779-875-9537.

Nabors said anyone who’s also interested in making donations can visit the website for his organization at 2morrowstartz2day.com.