Crest Hill man charged with arson that left home uninhabitable

A Crest Hill man has been charged with causing a fire that caused a residence in the 1400 block of Root Street to become uninhabitable.

At close to 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Root Street for a report of a disturbance involving Brandon Watt, 39, according to a statement from the Crest Hill Police Department.

When officers detained Watt, they saw “thick black smoke” coming from the second floor of a residence, police said.

Firefighters with Lockport Township Fire Protection District arrived on scene and began to extinguish the fire.

The fire was on the second floor of a single-family town home unit, according to Lockport Township Deputy Fire Chief James Grady.

“Occupants were home at the time of the incident and were uninjured. Utilities to the home were disconnected. There was damage to the home, which left the home uninhabitable,” Grady said.

An investigation revealed “significant fire damage” to a bedroom and closet and that the fire was intentionally ignited, police said.

Watt was arrested on a charge of aggravated arson but additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation, police said.

In 2023, Watt was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and domestic battery but prosecutors later petitioned to revoke his probation, court records show.

After Watt was arrested on Sept. 2, 2023, he was released from the Will County jail several days later on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.