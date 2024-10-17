New Lenox fire crews battling 3-alarm blaze

The New Lenox Fire Protection District is battling a fire Thursday at a cabinet company.

The district received a call at 10:30 am. for a structure fire in the 1000 block of South Cedar Road and upon arrival, New Lenox Engine 63 observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the Tri-Star Cabinets & Top Co. and the call was updated to a full still response, the fire district said.

All employees in the building were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

The NLFPD was still on the scene as of 1 p.m. and the fire was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire, the fire district said.

“At this time, the situation is ongoing, but the fire is under control. Multiple agencies are anticipated to be on the scene for an extended period of time,” the fire district stated in a release.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

“The air is currently being monitored and we are working with the EPA to make sure it continues to be safe. Should anything change, notification will be made,” the fire district stated.

More information will be provided once it is available.