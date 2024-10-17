Lyons students, graduates named National Scholastic Press Association Award finalists

Lyons High School advisor Joseph Maffey and six students/recent graduates have been named finalists in the National Scholastic Press Association’s annual awards, which are the top prize for individual work in scholastic journalism. (Graphic provided by Lyons Township High School)

Lyons Township High School advisor Joseph Maffey and six students and recent graduates have been named finalists in the National Scholastic Press Association’s annual awards, which are the top prize for individual work in scholastic journalism.

NSPA individual awards honor the nation’s best scholastic journalism in a wide range of categories. The awards are presented to individuals and small teams. There are 46 contests in 11 divisions.

The finalists include:

Sydney Matysik - Photo of the Year in the News Photo category

Lauren Gruca - Photojournalist of the Year, a portfolio-based category

Riley McCarthy, Greta Kulat, Nicholas Edwards and Brenik Griffin - Social Media Promotion

The winners will be announced for the first time on Nov. 9 at the NSPA Awards Ceremony during the JEA/NSPA Fall National High School Journalism Convention in Philadelphia.