Joliet holding collection for hurricane relief supplies

Joliet Councilman Joe Clement is helping coordinate the city's donation drive to bring supplies to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19, 2024. The city is working with the Cadence Cares Foundation on the drive. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet in conjunction with the Cadence Cares Foundation will be hosting a donation drive to bring much-needed supplies to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The collection dates will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Donations can be brought to the Operating Engineers Local 150 office at 1050 N. Interstate 55, E. Frontage Road, Joliet, according to a news release from the city announcing the drive.

The Cadence Cares Foundation will have a tractor and trailer on-site to collect donations and transport the items to the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the release.

At this time, the items needed are:

• Bottled water

• Gatorade

• Nonperishable food

• Infant diapers

• Infant formula (sealed)

• Cleansing wipes

• Adult hygiene items (i.e., shampoo, body wash, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, tampons, etc.)

No clothing, household furnishings or toys will be accepted at this time.

If you would like to help, volunteers are welcome to contact Joliet City Council member Joe Clement at jclement@joliet.gov or Rocky Caylor at rocky@cadencecaresfoundation.org.

For those wishing to donate online, there are four organizations to choose from:

• American Red Cross – americanredcross.org

• The Salvation Army – givesalvationarmyusa.org

• Convoy of Hope Society – convoyofhope.org

• Cadence Cares Foundation – cadencecaresfoundation.org/donate

Information about hurricane relief efforts also can be found on the city’s website at joliet.gov.