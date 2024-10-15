New distribution center coming to Elwood

On Oct. 10, CJ Logistics America and the Korea Ocean Business Corporation – along with their development partners, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art warehouse in Elwood, (Photo provided by CJ Logistics America)

CJ Logistics America and the Korea Ocean Business Corporation – along with their development partners, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for a new state-of-the-art warehouse in Elwood, which will be CJ Logistics America’s second distribution center in Elwood, according to a news release from CJ Logistics America.

Executives from CJ Logistics America, KOBC, and ARCO/Murray, the building’s developer, attended the ceremony, according to the release.

The 1.1 million square-foot building, expected to open in the first half of 2026, will feature advanced automation technologies according to the release.

This distribution center is part of a broader agreement that CJ Logistics announced last year with the Korea Ocean Business Corporation, according to the release.

The goal is to “deepen economic ties” between the U.S. and South Korea and increase trade opportunities for the U.S. and South Korea, and “create economic growth and jobs for Americans,” according to the release.

For instance, the facility’s construction will create 350 temporary jobs – and more than 300 warehouse employees across the CJ Logistics America’s two warehouses in Elwood once the building is constructed and “fully operational,” according to the release.

“The partnership with KOBC has been a unique way to expand our relationship with Korea, especially during a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty throughout the world,” said Kevin Coleman, CEO of CJ Logistics America, in the release. “This new logistics center, with its advanced technological capabilities and strategic location, further solidifies our company’s position as a logistics supplier of choice for the world’s top brands.”

An advantage to this second warehouse is its proximity to the BNSF and Union Pacific rail lines and O’Hare International Airport, according to the release. In addition, most of the U.S. is “reachable in two days from Elwood, offering flexibility and a competitive advantage for CJ Logistics America’s customers,” according to the release.

For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com and kobc.or.kr/ebz/eng/main.do.

