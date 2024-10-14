Hundreds of tires go up in flames Sunday in Joliet

Firefighters from the Joliet Fire Department battle a tire fire Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in the 200 block of Logan Avenue in Joliet. (Joliet Fire Dept.)

Hundreds of tires caught fire Sunday in a vacant lot in the 200 block of Logan Avenue in Joliet.

About 3:35 p.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to reports of a tire fire. When the first units arrived about four minutes later, firefighters were met with with heavy black smoke and flames, according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to douse the fire, and the Joliet Public Works Department supplied a front-end loader so fire crews could access the burning tires, according to the release.

The fire was declared under control about 4:30 p.m., and fire crews stayed for about three hours to extinguish hot spots.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire was undetermined as of Sunday, according to the release.

Fire crews from stations 1,3, 4 and 6 responded to the scene.