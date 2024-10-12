Joliet Township High School District 204 hosting community health, jobs expo

Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet Township High School District 204 will host a communitywide event open to everyone from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Joliet Central High School.

The event will feature a community resource fair, job expo, health screenings, health and wellness talks, food trucks, musical entertainment and more, according to a news release from District 204.

This year’s event will feature a performance from Joliet’s own Mariachi de Joliet and the Will County Sheriff’s Hidden in Plain Sight Trailer. The trailer recreates a teen’s bedroom to help adults identify everyday items that may signal risky behaviors, such as substance abuse, eating disorders, self-harm, violence and more.

Health and wellness talks will feature the following presentations:

Dr. Ferney Ramirez – mental health specialist

Joliet Fire Department – CPR demonstration and Thriveworks

Guardian Angel Community Services – healthy relationships and teen dating violence

Silver Cross – healthy eating and active living

VNA Health Care – vaping Q&A

Will County Health Department – substance abuse

SchoolLinks – JTHS counseling department

Guests will receive a raffle entry for every Thriving Health & Wellness Talk they attend, according to the release.