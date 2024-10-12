Abri Credit Union in Will County announces new president and CEO

The Board of Directors of Abri Credit Union selected Colleen Brooks as the credit union’s next president and chief executive officer. (Photo provided by Abri Credit Union)

The Board of Directors of Abri Credit Union selected Colleen Brooks as the credit union’s next president and chief executive officer.

Brooks, who’s spent her entire career in the credit industry, began her now position on Sept. 14, following Brian Cedergren who retired after 17 years with Abri, according to a news release from Abri Credit Union.

“I am excited for this opportunity to grow our credit union, develop our team members, and elevate our members’ experience,” Brooks said in the release. “Our mission to “Help Our Members Succeed Financially” will continue to guide us as we work together to build the credit union of the future.”

Brooks began her career at Great Lakes Credit Union in human resources and training and later moved to Abri Credit Union.

During her 19 years with Abri, Brooks has served as assistant vice president of human resources and risk management and senior vice president of administration, “adding compliance to her areas of oversight.” Brooks has created “many efficiencies for the credit union,” initiated Abri’s first training and development program and revamped Abri’s credit risk function.

Brooks earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana and her master of business administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

She is also a certified credit union executive, a credit union enterprise risk management expert, a credit union HR compliance professional, and earned SHRM-SCP and a SPHR designations as well as a certification in mergers and acquisitions.

Brooks has served on Raddon’s HR Advisory Board, America’s Credit Unions’ HR Advisory Board and the Will County Workforce Investment Board, including its youth council and its legislative committee.

Locally, Abri Credit Union has locations in Joliet, Plainfield, Romeoville and Frankfort.

For more information, visit abricu.com.

