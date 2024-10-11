Lockport girls volleyball wins in straight sets: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The Porters battled to a Southwest Suburban Conference win, 25-19, 25-17.
Bridget Ferriter had nine kills, Jenna Kolosta had six kills, Natalie Bochantin had 15 assists, and Sadie Denk had six digs, two assists and a kill.
Bolingbrook 2, Joliet Central 0: The Raiders got the sweep for a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-16, 25-13.
La Salle-Peru 2, Morris 0: Morris fell short in Interstate 8 Conference play, 25-21, 25-17.
Marquette 2, Dwight 0: The Trojans came up short in Tri-County Conference action in Ottawa, 25-18, 25-21.
Boys soccer
Minooka 2, Plainfield South 0: Andrew Calderon scored two goals during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Ethan Koranda tallied an assist, and Isaac Goddard had a save in net.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Lockport 2: The Knights came out on top during a Southwest Suburban matchup.
Chuck Stevens, Derrick Rafacz, Aidan Byrne and Charlie Hrebic each scored a goal.
Reed-Custer 4, Clifton Central 1: At Clifton, the Comets dominated and picked up a nonconference win.
Plainfield North 2, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, the Tigers battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Oswego East 3, Plainfield Central 0: At Oswego, the hosts got the shutout in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Bolingbrook 1, Joliet West 0: The Raiders got one on the board for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Morris 1, Kaneland 0: At Morris, the hosts edged out the Knights for an Interstate 8 Conference win.
Providence Catholic 5, Manteno 1: At Manteno, the Celtics dominated for a nonconference victory.
Romeoville 2, Oswego 2: The Spartans and Panthers battled and came to a draw in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Stagg 5, Lincoln-Way West 0: The Warriors couldn’t get on the board in a Southwest Suburban Conference matchup.
Yorkville 2, Plainfield East 0: The Bengals fell and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Girls swimming
Stagg 103, Lincoln-Way West 82: The Warriors came up short in Southwest Suburban Conference action.