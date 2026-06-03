DeKalb man charged after Geneva police find loaded handgun, ammunition in speeding car

The small public entrance to the current Geneva Police Department on Friday, Jan 9, 2026 in Geneva. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb man faces more than a dozen criminal charges in Geneva after police pulled him over for speeding more than 20 miles over the limit and allegedly found a loaded gun and about 45 rounds of ammunition he wasn’t licensed to carry.

Seeley Williams, 20, was charged on May 25 with unlawful possession of a machine gun or automatic weapon in a vehicle and armed violence, both Class X felonies, according to a news release from the Geneva Police Department.

If convicted of the Class X felony, Williams could face up to 30 years in prison or 60 years on a more severe sentence.

Williams also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with an invalid FOID card; aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicle while under 21; aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicle with ammunition; aggravated unlawful possession of a vehicle without a FOID card; manufacturing or delivering more than 10 grams of cannabis; unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle; possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card; illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card; violating an order of protection; unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver; and possessing more than 10 but less than 30 grams of cannabis, according to Geneva police.

Geneva officers stopped a Honda Civic driven by Williams about 10:17 p.m. May 25 in the 1600 block of West State Street, according to the release. Authorities alleged he was speeding, driving 56 mph in a 35-mph zone.

During the stop, a Geneva police officer allegedly smelled cannabis from inside the vehicle and asked Williams to exit the Honda.

When Williams got out of the car, an officer allegedly saw a THC cartridge in plain view, which is illegal for Williams to have since he’s not yet 21, according to the release.

Police said they found additional THC cartridges in the car. They also found a plastic sandwich-sized bag containing “a green leafy substance, suspected to be cannabis,” and a digital scale in the glove box, authorities said.

In the trunk of the car, police allegedly found a Glock 22, Gen4, 0.40-caliber handgun which had been converted to a fully automatic weapon with a “switch,” police said. Next to the gun was a loaded high-capacity drum magazine with about 45 rounds of 0.40-caliber ammunition, according to the release. Police said the handgun was loaded with a bullet.

Geneva police said Williams doesn’t have a valid FOID card.

Williams was ordered detained pending trial at the request of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, authorities said.