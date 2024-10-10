Joliet police investigate shooting on Reed Street

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that happened on the west side Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of West Jefferson Street and Reed Street at about 3:06 p.m., according to Joliet police.

Upon arrival, officers located spent shell casings in the roadway on Reed Street and later learned that an occupant of a white sedan vehicle fired multiple rounds at a maroon sport utility vehicle that was driving eastbound in a nearby alley, police said.

Both vehicles then fled the area and were unable to be located. No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymou